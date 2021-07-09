Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Bindi Irwin Clashing With Terri Irwin, ‘Regrets’ Not Moving Out When She Had The Chance?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 pm, July 9, 2021
Robert, Terri, and Bindi Irwin with Chandler Powell
(Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Is Bindi Irwin clashing with her mother, Terri Irwin, over how to handle parenthood? That’s what one tabloid cooked up earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Bindi Irwin Tired Of Living So Close To Her Mother?

Back in April, New Idea reported that Bindi Irwin was struggling to adjust to parenthood while still living at home on the Australia Zoo compound. The outlet asserted Bindi had told her mother that it was “my baby, my way” after struggling to pave her own way as a new parent. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Like any new mum, Bindi is eager to do things her own way and that’s not always possible with Terri around,” adding, “Even poor Robert hasn’t escaped the line of fire.”

The outlet asserts that Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, have reached a breaking point and are ready to get their own place. The insider explains, “They’re both finding it impossible to get into a routine because Terri’s forever barging in when they’ve all just settled down for a nap.” The insider adds that Bindi “regrets not moving to her own place — they’re both finding it impossible to get into a routine.” The source alleges that Bindi and Powell have “set their sights” on a home at Ironbark Station — a conservationist property the Australia Zoo owns.

The source muses, “It’s the ideal spot and perfect distance from the Zoo, and was one of her father’s favorite places,” adding that Powell “adores the place.” According to the insider, “Terri is only an hour or so drive away, but there Binidi can set up her own house, her own way. She loves her mother deeply, but setting up her own foundation is exactly what she needs. Grace’s birth signifies a new chapter for Bindi and Chandler.”

Bindi Irwin Tells Terri ‘My Baby, My Way’?

So, is it true Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are packing up and moving out? We doubt it. Despite claims from an unnamed source, the outlet provides no evidence for any alleged tension between Terri and Bindi. From the looks of Bindi’s Instagram page, she and her mother are closer than ever. Bindi even posted a sweet tribute to Terri for Mother’s Day, writing, “Thank you for showing me the infinite power of a mama’s love. You are the real life Wonder Woman. I love you beyond description.”

Furthermore, in the months since this article was published, there have been no further reports corroborating the tabloid’s claims. No moving plans of Bindi and Powell’s have been released to the public, and while anything’s possible, it seems the new parents are staying put for the time being.

The Tabloid On The Irwin Family

This wouldn’t be the first time New Idea invented drama for the Irwin family. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged that Bindi and Terri Irwin were headed for a “christening showdown.” Then, the magazine claimed that Chandler Powell was “desperate” to leave Australia. The publication then asserted Terri Irwin was “at war” with Chris Hemsworth. Clearly, the tabloid has a habit of stirring up trouble for the Irwins.

