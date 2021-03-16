“Bindi Irwin ‘At War’ With Her In-Laws?

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell will be new parents very soon. A tabloid, however, claims Irwin may be feuding with her husband’s parents. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Bindi Irwin’s Family Feud?

Earlier this month, Bindi Irwin did a social media clean-up and unfollowed a lot of accounts, including Chandler Powell’s family. According to New Idea, this all but confirms recent hearsay that a rift has occurred between Irwin and Powell’s parents, Shannon and Chris. “There have been whispers among Chandler’s Florida-based inner circle about things not being quite right with their son and their daughter-in-law, which stem back to around Christmas,” says an insider.

Is Bindi Giving Her In-Laws The Cold Shoulder?

“His parents used to sing praises about their son, but lately they rarely mention Bindi and Chandler,” the source adds. The magazine also notes that Bindi hasn’t made public mention of the birth of her new niece. Powell’s brother, Cameron, and his wife welcomed their daughter, Riley, last month. Other insiders tattle that “communication has been hard” because of the recent pandemic keeping the families apart.

“Hopefully there’s not been a massive falling out. Once Bindi and Chandler welcome their baby girl, I’m things will get better,” the informant states.

There’s No Drama Between Bindi & Her In-Laws

The only piece of truth to this story is that Bindi Irwin did do a massive sweep on her Instagram and is now only following five accounts – and the only family members she’s following on either side are Chandler Powell and her brother, Robert. That doesn’t mean the television personality is having problems with her in-laws — or anyone for that matter. The publication doesn’t even give a valid explanation as to why Irwin would be feuding with her husband’s family. Just because she didn’t publicly acknowledge the latest addition to the Powell family also doesn’t mean Irwin didn’t send her well wishes. However, in 2020, Irwin did post a tribute to her mother-in-law ahead of Mother’s Day, which the outlet failed to mention.

Most recently, Powell praised his wife and how she’s currently handling her first pregnancy.

Why The Tabloids Shouldn’t Be Trusted

From our standpoint, it doesn’t seem like there’s any drama in Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s lives. Here’s another reason why Gossip Cop doesn’t trust anything New Idea reports: three months ago, the tabloid had alleged that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were having marital problems after she was seen without her wedding band. Gossip Cop busted the phony story and clarified that a missing ring isn’t enough to assume Irwin’s marriage is in peril. Obviously, the story was bogus, as is even more evident now, months later.

Before that, the magazine was exposed by Gossip Cop for claiming Irwin was having quadruplets, which she isn’t. The outlet simply doesn’t have a clue about Irwin or her personal life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Divorcing Husband, Destroyed Financially?

‘Tubby’ Tom Selleck ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Almost 300 Pounds?

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show