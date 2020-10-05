Bindi Irwin Arguing With Mother During Pregnancy Per Report

Dancing WIth the Stars champion Bindi Irwin announced that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child. Good for them! One tabloid is now claiming Bindi is butting heads with her mother, Terri Irwin, over her endless stream of unwanted suggestions. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman's Day, there is parenting drama in the Irwin household well before the baby has even arrived. Terri is "struggling with the fact that her little girl is growing up," and is refusing to free her daughter up for her next chapter. She refuses to stop giving advice and it is overwhelming the newlyweds.
Bindi is concerned if Terri is overbearing now, just wait for the baby to arrive. This is just a teaser of the backseat-motherhood still to come. Even though the couple knows she "means well," Bindi refuses to take a backseat in the raising of her own child. The "once united family" may be in for a big confrontation soon, as Bindi works up the courage to tell her mom off.
The tabloid can't cite anything other than anonymous "insiders" in its story. While we won't dispute that Terri "has a lot of wisdom to impart" after raising two kids, there is no evidence that she and her daughter are butting heads. Just this week, Bindi took to Instagram to celebrate her mother.
Sure doesn't look like the two are butting heads. It's not even Terri's birthday or anything, so it really looks like the family is just close. On World Gratitude Day, Bindi posted about how thankful she was for her "beautiful family."
Isn't that so nice? If there is friction in the Irwin family, they are doing an exceptional job of hiding. It feels more likely that the clan is happy, and this story is false.
This tabloid jumped the gun when it announced Irwin and Powell were having a shotgun wedding, but Irwin didn't announce her pregnancy until long after that story. Heck, this tabloid even claimed Powell walked out on Bindi just a month before the big day. Its report about a second American wedding was completely made-up as well. The truth is, this tabloid has no insight into the Irwin family at all and instead seems to invent stories simply to sell magazines.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.