Bindi Irwin And Terri Irwin Preparing For ‘Christening Showdown’?

Is Bindi Irwin spoiling for a fight with her mother Terri Irwin? One report says that the conservationists will fight at the christening of Bindi’s baby, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Gossip Cop investigates this wild story.

‘Irwin Family Divided’

According to the New Idea, Terri Irwin is preparing to turn her granddaughter’s christening into a marketing exercise, worrying Bindi Irwin. A source says, “Bindi just feels she’s barely had a second to sit still and enjoy Grace’s earliest moments” because Terri keeps putting her on camera.

A source says Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, are willing to help Terri out to “ensure the zoo [Grace] will one day inherit is thriving — which includes allowing fans to feel a part of their conservation family.” Once a united front, the birth of Grace has changed Bindi’s priorities. She now feels like Grace should make the choice for herself if she wants to live a public life or not.

Christening? Really?

There’s just not an industry of televised christenings. Baptisms are seldom even spoken about in interviews, let alone televised. This is just a very weird choice for the outlet to make.

This outlet is making a value judgement and imposing it on the Irwin family. Bindi and Terri are very close, and there’s no infighting over unveiling photos or videos of Grace. Bindi just posted a very kind message directed at her mother on Instagram. It’s impossible to see posts like this and think the family is secretly at each other’s throats.

Bindi’s Instagram will also show loads of pictures of the brand new baby. It feels weird for Gossip Cop to have to point this out, but it’s not like Bindi Irwin is alone in posting photos of her new baby. Millions of new parents enjoy sharing photos of babies because people love seeing pictures of babies.

It’s just cynical for the sake of being cynical to say these pictures are a “marketing exercise.” Either way, they’re coming from Bindi and not Terri, so the described argument has no basis in reality.

Other Bogus Stories

We routinely bust New Idea for its Irwin coverage. It claimed to have Bindi’s first baby photos about two months before the baby was even born. Gossip Cop already debunked its story about Terri and Bindi fighting over Steve Irwin’s fortune as well.

This outlet even claimed that Terri and Bindi were fighting during the pregnancy and even fought in the delivery room. Terri and Bindi Irwin are still getting along as well as they always have. There will be no Grace Irwin baptism special. This story is, in a word, dumb.

