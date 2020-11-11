Bindi Irwin And Husband Chandler Powell Want To 'Cash In' On Their Pregnancy?

The Truth Behind The 'Cash Cow' And Bindi's Plans For Motherhood

Since the revelation that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were expecting a baby, the tabloids have concocted many fabricated stories about the pair and their unborn child. This is no different, especially given that if they wanted to profit off the pregnancy, they'd have done so already since there are only a number of weeks until the baby is due. In addition to the magazine’s unreliability in the past, Gossip Cop is debunking the idea Irwin and Powell are going to “cash in” on their baby. The notion alone is simply ridiculous. Irwin has been very open about her pregnancy and has shared photos via Instagram of her growing bump. The Australia-native has shared her excitement about becoming a mom, writing,