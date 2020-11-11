Bindi Irwin And Husband Chandler Powell Want To 'Cash In' On Their Pregnancy?

Is Bindi Irwin looking to cash in on her pregnancy? One tabloid claimed that the daughter of the late Steve Irwin was planning on doing so months ago. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we know.
In September, OK! reported that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell had themselves a “cash cow” in their unborn child. An insider stated, “The demand for an interview with Bindi and Chandler about their pregnancy news is huge right. They’ve learned from her mom, Terri, that cashing in at the right time is key.”
The source continued, “Plus they could use some extra money right now since the family business isn’t doing so well.” The insider pointed out that earlier this summer, the Irwin crew revealed they were forced to lay off a large chunk of their zoo staff due to COVID-19. The tabloid alleged that the expecting parents' deals for the baby’s first TV, photos, appearances, and more have “come in nick of time.”
“Bindi and Chandler are so excited and relieved. They’re hoping to bring in multimillions of dollars from this pregnancy. And given how popular they are, that’s a totally realistic target,” the unnamed source concluded.
Since the revelation that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were expecting a baby, the tabloids have concocted many fabricated stories about the pair and their unborn child. This is no different, especially given that if they wanted to profit off the pregnancy, they'd have done so already since there are only a number of weeks until the baby is due. In addition to the magazine’s unreliability in the past, Gossip Cop is debunking the idea Irwin and Powell are going to “cash in” on their baby. The notion alone is simply ridiculous. Irwin has been very open about her pregnancy and has shared photos via Instagram of her growing bump. The Australia-native has shared her excitement about becoming a mom, writing,
Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and the entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life and experience the world all over again through their eyes.
Gossip Cop isn’t surprised that the story didn't add up since OK! has been very untrustworthy when reporting on Irwin before. In August, the same tabloid claimed that Irwin was expecting twins. Gossip Cop dismissed this report since the conservationist announced she’s having one child, which was revealed to be a girl.
The magazine also alleged that Irwin was requested by doctors to stay in bed amid her pregnancy. Gossip Cop clarified that the former Dancing with the Stars contestant has been very active during her pregnancy and is very healthy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.