Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Planning ‘Wedding Redo’ In Florida This Summer?

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, were one of many couples across the world who had to change their wedding plans during the pandemic. The couple, who at the time has been dating for over six years, married at Australia Zoo in March 2020. However, one magazine is reporting that the couple is planning another wedding in the states. Gossip Cop investigates.

Bindi Irwin Wants To Redo Her Wedding?

OK! says Irwin, 22, and Powell, 24, are looking to redo their wedding in the US following despite their initial “disappointingly downsized ceremony.” An inside source says that the couple has been “dreaming of saying their I do’s again in a grand glitzy affair like they originally planned.”

The outlet is also alleging the new vows will be spoken in Powell’s home state of Florida, tossing around Miami, the Florida Keys, and Disney World as possible locations. Even though her brother, Robert Irwin, walked his sister down the aisle in the original ceremony, the outlet is alleging that duty will be performed by “family friend” Russell Crowe.

Who Would Walk Her Down The Aisle?

Gossip Cop can say this report is false. First off these tabloids always want to link mom Terri Irwin to Crowe romantically. In 2020, Gossip Cop compiled many of these claims together in an exposé including rumors of a mother-daughter double wedding. It shouldn’t come as a surprise they would claim Crowe would be walking Irwin down the aisle in this fake wedding scenario.

The magazine was right that the couple had to downsize their wedding in light of the global pandemic. In fact, the ceremony took place just before Australia went into lockdown. However, not much else is true in the article.

Instagram Proud

Whether or not Bindi and Powell found the wedding “disappointing” look no further than the young conservationist’s Instagram profile. Not only is Irwin’s page full of wedding photos, but her official announcement also contradicts the magazine’s claims. “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are not words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” she started out.

She went on to recount their reasoning behind the decision and how they wanted to keep their friends and family safe. “Today we celebrated life and reveled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.” That doesn’t sound like someone who was regretting their wedding.

From Bride To Mom

Right now Bindi Irwin is very focused on being a mom to her two-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, who was coincidentally born on March 25, their wedding anniversary. The “wedding re-do” is just another tabloid rumor cashing in on the couple’s happiness. Others include stories about how the couple is moving to the US to be closer to Powell’s family and looking to “cash in” on their baby, as well as one about how Bindi and Terri were fighting over the baby’s birth being filmed. Gossip Cop busted them all.

