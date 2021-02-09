Who Are Bill Murray’s Brothers?

Bill Murray is more than an actor—he's an icon whose mysterious moves are constantly tracked by a cult following. One day he's spotted slinging drinks at a Brooklyn bar; the next, he's performing a Drake cover on Instagram stories with indie songstress Jenny Lewis. Urban legends about the actor abound, and some of them—like the one that he keeps a 1-800 number for film execs to offer roles via voicemail—are true.
And that's to say nothing about his brilliant actual talent as an actor. The former Saturday Night Live alum boasts a filmography that includes classic comedies (Caddyshack, Groundhog Day), critically acclaimed dramas (Lost in Translation), and big-budget franchises (Charlie's Angels, Ghostbusters).
But Bill isn't the only gifted member of the Murray clan. He comes from a large Irish Catholic family and has a gaggle of siblings who've established their own successful careers in entertainment and business. Find out who Bill Murray's brothers are, and details on the project that keeps them close together.
Murray grew up in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette with eight siblings in a three-bedroom house. Living in such close quarters with five brothers and three sisters definitely primed him for a future working with ensemble casts.
"Well, it’s true I was born into a group, so I never knew anything else," he told The Guardian in 2018. "And, you know, life is lonely. It’s hard. So it’s good to have a brother or sister next to you who can validate your feelings.”
Check out this 2019 pic celebrating National Siblings Day with his fellow brothers and sisters:
Murray must firmly believe in the value of a large family—between two former wives, he is the father of six sons. Perhaps they'll all band together one day and work on something big, just like their father and uncles did in the mid-2010s.
In 2016, Murray and his five brothers launched William Murray Golf, a golf apparel line inspired by the family's love of the sport. The Murray brothers spent their teenage summers as caddies at Indian Hill Country Club (their experience inspired the script for Caddyshack) and are all avid players as adults.
Murray's oddball on- and off-screen characters also influence their designs. Take a shirt pattern made up of tiny chrysanthemum blossoms; it's a clever and subtle nod to the flower beds that Murray's Carl Spackler trashes with a golf club in Caddyshack.
"The golf industry needs to be more fun and exciting," Joel Murray, the youngest brother and chief executive officer of Murray Brothers LLC, told Bloomberg News. "Nicklaus and Palmer were wearing funner stuff in the ’70s than golfers are wearing now."
Check out Bill and Joel takeover the company's Austin warehouse for a day in this promo vid:
Bill Murray has a total of five brothers: Ed, Brian, John, Andy, and Joel. Read on to find out more about the brothers and their lives.
Eldest brother Ed Murray caddied at his local country club when he was just 10 years old. He later attended Northwestern University on a scholarship specifically given to golf caddies. The experience served as a model for the character Danny Noonan in Caddyshack.
Ed passed away on November 23, 2020. "Named after the family patriarch, it was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf," read a William Murray Golf Instagram tribute. "[His] loss is a hole that will never be filled."
Brian Doyle-Murray is perhaps the most recognizable brother next to Bill. He has over 159 film credits to his name—some of which he shared with his brother (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters II). But he's also done just fine on his own as an actor (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation), writer (Caddyshack), and animated character (he's been the voice of The Flying Dutchman on Spongebob Squarepants since 1999).
John Murray, 62, is the third brother in the family to go into show biz. From 1972 to 2013, he had small roles in 17 film and TV projects, including Scrooged (starring big brother Bill) and Elf.
When he was a fledgling actor in 1985, John—who was often compared to Bill—told the Los Angeles Times, "When some of my friends see Billy, they say: 'You must be John Murray’s brother!' I always thank them for that."
Andy Murray may not be an actor but he has his own professional ties to Caddyshack. In 2001, the professional chef opened Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant in St. Augustine, Florida. The popularity of the film has endured for so long that a second location opened in suburban Chicago in 2018.
Joel, the youngest of the nine Murray children, is another brother who found success as an actor. His credits include roles on Mad Men, Shameless, and Dharma & Greg. He even revealed to the Boston Globe in 2019 that he was the voice of Chester Cheetah. "It was a good gig. Bought my first house," he said. How did so many of the kids wind up performers?
"We always say that it all started at our dining room table," he said. "Our father was a diabetic and a slow eater. [Most of the time] was spent trying to get my dad to laugh with food in his mouth. It was kind of a floor show, to the point where people would come to pick up my older brothers, and they’d come early, pull up a chair, and watch the dining room table."
Sounds like the Murrays are a tight crew who support each other in both their solo and family endeavors. They embody sibling goals we should all aspire to.