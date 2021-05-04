Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates introduce the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018 News Did Bill And Melinda Gates Sign A Prenup? How Their Divorce Might Affect Bill’s Net Worth

Find out why Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce, whether or not they have a prenup, and how they plan on moving forward.

 by Amanda Huffman
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin looking to their right in front of an ivy wall. Baby Buzz Report: Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Are Struggling To Find Nannies For Their Six Kids

According to multiple reports this week, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are struggling to find nannies to help them care for their six children. The news comes just a few months after the couple announced they’d had a sixth kid via surrogate and only months after Hilaria gave birth to their fifth last September. […]

 by Hugh Scott
Two side by side photos of Zac Efron, with the left featuring the actor in 2004 News Did Zac Efron Get Plastic Surgery?

Late last month, a rumor that Zac Efron had gotten plastic surgery went viral on Twitter. Fans couldn’t believe the differences between two recent photos of the actor and seemed especially taken aback by Efron’s seemingly changed looks in the more recent picture. A friend of The Greatest Showman star has recently spoken out about […]

 by Brianna Morton
Nicole Young wears a gold dress and stands with Dr. Dre, in a black suit, at a movie premiere News Why Dr. Dre Has To Pay Estranged Wife Nicole Young $500K

The divorce battle between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young continues to heat up. A judge has ordered Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, to pay Nicole a whopping $500,000, though that is just a fraction of what Nicole has requested. The funds are not a part of a spousal […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Did Bill And Melinda Gates Sign A Prenup? How Their Divorce Might Affect Bill’s Net Worth

A
Amanda Huffman
7:21 pm, May 3, 2021
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates introduce the Goalkeepers event at the Lincoln Center on September 26, 2018
(LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

After 27 years, Bill and Melinda Gates called it quits on May 3rd, 2021. Because they are one of the richest couples in the world, we can’t help but wonder if they signed a prenup before tying the knot back in 1994. No matter how amicable (or messy) this divorce gets, it’s sure to have a serious impact on their net worths. Read on for the details about Bill and Melinda’s divorce and how they plan on moving forward.

Bill And Melinda Gates Announced They Are Getting A Divorce

In a joint statement, Bill and Melinda Gates shocked the world and announced they are ending their marriage. They were together for 27 years and share three children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

Though Bill and Melinda “no longer believe [they] can grow together in this next phase of [their] lives,” they will continue working together through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill and Melinda first met in 1987 after meeting at a trade show in New York. Melinda would eventually move to Seattle and start working for Microsoft as a marketing manager and was later promoted to be General Manager of Information Products. She left the company in 1996 to focus on their family.

Bill Gates Has A Staggering Net Worth North Of $130 Billion

According to Forbes, Bill Gates has a mind-boggling net worth of $130.5 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world. Gates’ massive fortune primarily comes from being a co-founder of Microsoft and various investments. He was CEO of the company until 2000 and remained chairman until 2014. Today, Gates owns a little over 1% of shares in Microsoft after selling and giving away much of his stake.

Since 2006, Bill and Melinda have been co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which they will continue to work on together despite their divorce. The foundation is the largest private charitable organization in the world, spending more than $5 billion each year. In May 2020, they pledged they would spend $300 million in the fight against COVID-19.

Did Bill And Melinda Gates Sign A Prenuptial Agreement?

Despite speculation, the couple never signed a prenup before they got married. However, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, they did sign a separation contract, which is an agreement signed by a couple when they want to get a divorce. The contract outlines how they plan on dividing up their real estate, possessions, assets, and multi-billion dollar fortune.

Though Melinda is not requesting spousal support, nor is there a parenting plan since all three of their children are above the age of 18, the divorce proceedings could still be tricky. Given their massive wealth, it’s quite possible they could set a record for the largest divorce settlement ever, surpassing Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott’s messy $38 billion divorce from 2019.

Because their separation agreement has not yet been publicly disclosed, it’s unclear how Bill and Melinda plan on dividing everything up. Even if their property and assets aren’t split 50/50, the divorce could have a major impact on both of their net worths. After Bezos and Scott’s divorce finalized, Scott became the third-wealthiest woman in the world.

Bill and Melinda have requested a trial date in April 2022. Given that they already have a separation contract in place, it’s likely they will settle out of court.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.