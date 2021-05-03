Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are getting a divorce. The billionaire couple, who were married for 27 years, has long been an iconic duo in their philanthropic efforts. Despite the end of their marriage, the former couple will continue to work together on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In a statement posted to both Melinda and Bill Gates’ Twitter accounts, the former power couple announced their intention to end their marriage of 27 years. The two, who share three children, posted the same statement at the same time, which read, in part, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

The statement went on to note that in the almost three decades the couple were together, they “raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

Though Melinda and Bill have professed a desire to continue working together on that foundation, they have found that they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” The former couple went on to request “space and privacy” for their family as they enter this new era in their lives.

