Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Divorcing Disgraced Comedian Following Prison Sentence?

 by Cortland Ann
Is Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, finally leaving the disgraced star after 50 years of marriage? Well, that’s the story from one gossip blog that claims she no longer wants anything to do with Bill now that he won’t be behind bars. The rag cites a recent picture of where Camille is seen supposedly purposefully not wearing her wedding ring. Is there more than meets the eye to this story? Gossip Cop looked into the report for some needed clarification.

Is Camille Cosby Really Divorcing Bill?

MediaTakeOut released a report on Sunday titled “Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille ALLEGEDLY Going To Divorce Him!” suggesting that Camille is seeking a divorce from her husband after paparazzi snapped a picture of her sans wedding ring. 

The snapshot certainly raised some eyebrows, especially the timing of the claim. Why would Camille choose to leave her husband now that he’s been acquitted and released? The gossip blog also claimed that Camille had been living as a single woman for the past three years and that they had not been seen together since his 2018 conviction.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Though a compelling story, MTO News’ report falls flat after a little bit of digging. TMZ heard the same rumor and thoroughly debunked it that same day. TMZ reached out to Camille’s rep Andrew Wyatt for the truth and they weren’t disappointed.

“I know many people who don’t wear rings and they haven’t worn them in 30 years. It’s hilarious because Mr. & Mrs. Cosby has been happily married for 57 years and counting,” said Wyatt.

According to Wyatt, it seems like people are reading too much into the ring fiasco. “These are the same ‘media insurrectionists’ who are angry that this intelligent, strong, and vibrant Black Woman, Mrs. Cosby stood by her husband, as well as vehemently proclaimed Mr. Cosby’s innocence,” Wyatt continued.

This wouldn’t be the first time MTO News has taken a celeb photo completely out of context. Last year the rag put out a story saying that rapper Lil Nas X came out as transgender when in reality he had just dressed up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween. If its one thing MTO News succeeds at its sensationalist headlines.

Simply put if someone doesn’t have their wedding ring on it doesn’t always mean a divorce is around the corner! Though plenty of controversy still surrounds Bill’s innocence and dropped charges, it should be a known fact that the couple doesn’t look to be splitting up anytime soon.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

