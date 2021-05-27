Gossip Cop

Chandler Powell in a blue suit, standing with Bindi Irwin in a black outfit. Celebrities Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell ‘Desperate’ To Escape Australia?

Is Bindi Irwin‘s husband Chandler Powell becoming unbearably homesick for his life in the United States? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Chandler Powell Growing ‘Increasingly Unsettled’? According to a recent edition of New Idea, Chandler Powell is not as cheerful as he seems. Powell and his wife Bindi Irwin just welcomed […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Phoebe Cates in 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High.' Celebrities What Happened To Phoebe Cates? Where She Is Now In 2021

You may know Phoebe Cates for the iconic role she played in a classic teen movie from the 1980s. Or you may recognize her as the wife of Oscar Award-winning actor Kevin Kline. However you know her, you’re probably wondering, “Where is Phoebe Cates now?” Because while the 57-year-old actress has made an indelible mark […]

 by Jane Andrews
Bill Cosby in a suit, leaving court in 2018 News Bill Cosby Denied Parole In First Hearing

Bill Cosby, who was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania in 2018 and sentenced to 3-10 years in the slammer has been denied parole in his first hearing. It was his first parole hearing and it means he’ll spend at least another year in prison. Cosby Refused To Admit Wrong The final straw, according […]

 by Hugh Scott
Prince Charles on the left, Prince Harry on the right, both in tuxedos Royals Prince Charles ‘Breaks Down’ After Latest Jab From Prince Harry?

Is Prince Charles reeling after what Prince Harry said? One report says the heir to the throne is breaking down over his son’s words. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘It Doesn’t Get Much Worse Than This’ According to Woman’s Day, Prince Harry and Prince Charles have been on thin ice ever since Prince Harry decided to move […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Bill Cosby, who was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania in 2018 and sentenced to 3-10 years in the slammer has been denied parole in his first hearing. It was his first parole hearing and it means he’ll spend at least another year in prison.

Cosby Refused To Admit Wrong

The final straw, according to TMZ, was Cosby’s refusal to participate in sex offender treatment, something the parole board has insisted upon. Cosby has maintained his innocence, despite the conviction and no doubt that played a part in the ruling. Finally, according to the article, the former TV star got a negative recommendation from the PA Department of Corrections.

Cosby’s lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, told the outlet he is wasn’t surprised by the ruling, as he was warned if he did not participate in the therapy, that’s how things would go. Wyatt says Cosby is “hopeful the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will vacate his conviction and potentially grant him a new trial,” something he and his lawyer have been asking for since the comedian was convicted.

