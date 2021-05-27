Bill Cosby Denied Parole In First Hearing

Bill Cosby, who was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania in 2018 and sentenced to 3-10 years in the slammer has been denied parole in his first hearing. It was his first parole hearing and it means he’ll spend at least another year in prison.

Cosby Refused To Admit Wrong

The final straw, according to TMZ, was Cosby’s refusal to participate in sex offender treatment, something the parole board has insisted upon. Cosby has maintained his innocence, despite the conviction and no doubt that played a part in the ruling. Finally, according to the article, the former TV star got a negative recommendation from the PA Department of Corrections.

Cosby’s lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, told the outlet he is wasn’t surprised by the ruling, as he was warned if he did not participate in the therapy, that’s how things would go. Wyatt says Cosby is “hopeful the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will vacate his conviction and potentially grant him a new trial,” something he and his lawyer have been asking for since the comedian was convicted.

