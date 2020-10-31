Bill Cosby Believes He Is 'Possessed' By Mother's Spirit?

A new report out this week details disgraced comic Bill Cosby’s current status as he serves out his jail sentence after being convicted of aggravated indecent assault. According to the report, Cosby is “terrified” of dying in prison from COVID-19 and sincerely believes himself to be possessed by the spirit of his dead mother. Gossip Cop investigates.
“Aging Creep Cosby Turning To Jell-O” screams the headline from this week’s issue of the National Enquirer. The insulting article that followed takes most of its cues from a recently released mugshot of Bill Cosby that seemingly shows the former star of the Cosby Show “looking like a homeless panhandler” according to the outlet. In the photo, the “fallen funnyman” gave a “maniacal grin” and supposedly refused to look at the camera. “He’s unshaven and his hair is ratty,” the tabloid continued, before reporting that “pals” of Cosby “have complained he’s losing his mind behind bars while battling dementia.”
Along those lines, the Enquirer reports that Cosby believes he’s being “possessed by his dead mom’s spirits” and has allegedly claimed his jailers are “using sonic pressure” on his head. In addition to the former comedian’s current health issues are his fears of “dying in prison from COVID-19,” which the tabloid seems to think is a real possibility, especially after Cosby’s “legal team failed to get him released on humanitarian grounds.” In summation, a source for the tabloid concluded,
Cosby will do anything and spend any amount of money to get out of prison. But his alleged victims and, so far, the justice system aren’t going to make it easy.
It should go without saying that anything that the Enquirer prints ought to be taken with a grain of salt. This article is no different, since Cosby's rep denied the story. In regards to the disheveled mugshot, Cosby’s legal team has already addressed it by sharing a photo of the former comedian smiling during a call “to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic.” In the updated photo, Cosby is smiling more naturally and his hair is much neater than it previously appeared to be.
It should also be noted that mugshots aren’t typically lengthy affairs, so the photos they produce often aren’t very high quality since the goal is to get the pictures taken quickly so the next person can get theirs done as well. It’s not exactly a photoshoot where the best photo out of hundreds is chosen. Besides, it’s odd that the tabloid chose to focus on the fact that Cosby wasn’t looking at the camera, since his worsening vision has been widely reported on.
As for the claims that Cosby believes himself to be possessed by the spirit of his mother…it’s an utterly absurd claim that no one should take seriously. The crimes Bill Cosby has been convicted of are monstrous, and it’s not beneficial to anyone to make him out to be wacky or crazy, or anything else that would in any way detract from the severity of his crimes.
This tabloid in particular has a bad habit of printing false stories about celebrities who are in trouble with the law. The Enquirer has an entire series of demonstrably unfounded claims about former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, who was recently sentenced to two months in federal prison.
The outlet claimed last summer that Loughlin was planning to flip on her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, in order to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. That turned out to be utterly untrue. More recently, the tabloid reported that Loughlin would be serving her sentence out in “Methville.” The outlet could only speculate, however, since it clearly didn’t have all the facts, Gossip Cop decided. That’s something of a habit for most of these types of publications, it seems.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.