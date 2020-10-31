Bill Cosby Believes He Is 'Possessed' By Mother's Spirit?

Gossip Cop's Take

It should go without saying that anything that the Enquirer prints ought to be taken with a grain of salt. This article is no different, since Cosby's rep denied the story. In regards to the disheveled mugshot, Cosby’s legal team has already addressed it by sharing a photo of the former comedian smiling during a call “to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic.” In the updated photo, Cosby is smiling more naturally and his hair is much neater than it previously appeared to be.