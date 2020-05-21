Bill Clinton Wasting Away Due To Health Problems?

Lastly, there’s this Clinton aide, Larry Nichols. Larry Nichols worked for Clinton when he was Governor of Arkansas, but was fired in 1988. He has since made a career out of pushing ludicrous conspiracy theories about Clinton and his wife Hillary, even claiming to have acted as a personal hit man for the former president. (He withdrew that claim later.) In 1997, he was dubbed a “Clinton crazy” by the New York Times alongside a host of other anti-Clinton conspiracy theorists. When it comes to Bill Clinton, Larry Nichols is really the kind of person whose remarks you should fact-check.