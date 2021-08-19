Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Bill Clinton Struggling With Cancer Crisis, Running Out Of Time?

M
Matthew Radulski
12:54 pm, August 19, 2021
Bill Clinton looking into a camera
(Getty Images)

Is Bill Clinton still recovering from a health crisis? About a year ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the former President’s rapid decline. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened.

‘Clinton Cancer Nightmare’

In its cover story, the National Enquirer revealed that Clinton was wasting away. He was apparently suffering from skin cancer, while another expert at The Globe postulated that he could have Parkinson’s disease. A source said everyone “fears that stress has had a deeply negative impact on Bill’s health and skin cancer would be extremely worrying.” These tabloids used photos of Clinton looking worse for wear as proof.

Cover of the Globe from last August with the headline "Clinton Cancer Nightmare"
(Globe)

Gossip Cop tracked down the original photos and discovered they predated these stories by a year. This is deliberately misleading. Add in the fact that Clinton had recently given a lengthy speech without issue at the Democratic National Convention, and their stories failed to add up. The final nail was the common trope of quoting doctors who have never treated Clinton. That means they’re just speculating and can’t be treated as experts.

Did Clinton Die?

For these stories to be true, President Clinton would have to of passed away by now, a year later. He’s alive and well, so they were obviously utter hogwash. We’ve also seen no press releases about his health, so it doesn’t look like he was ever on the decline. Bill and Hilary Clinton were both in attendance at Joe Biden’s inauguration, and they recently posed for a photo with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter.

Clinton and Carter worked together with fellow former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush for an ad promoting COVID-19 vaccination. All of this is to say he’s traveling and working like usual and has a close eye on his health. Clinton would also have access to some of the best doctors in the world should any crisis arise.

Other Clinton Attacks

It’s worth noting that Chelsea Clinton has personally mocked the Enquirer for its ridiculous stories. Those stories sadly never seem to stop. Back in January, it claimed Bill and Hilary Clinton were getting a $250 million divorce. They’re still married, so that was a worthless story.

Gossip Cop confronts stories about Clinton’s health all the time, yet he’s still kicking. You simply can’t trust tabloid stories about his health or marriage. There was no decorum on his health crisis in the first place, so you can’t be too surprised to learn that it was all made up.

