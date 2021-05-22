Bill Clinton ‘Not Long For This Earth’ After Health Scare?

2020 was a rough year for everyone but was it extra hard on Bill Clinton’s health? A year ago, one tabloid claimed the 42nd President was extremely close to death and had an array of health problems including Parkinson’s disease. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and checking up on the former Leader of the Free World.

A Sick, Ill “Walking Skeleton”

The Globe reported a story last October, that Clinton’s weight was down to 137 pounds amid heart problems and Parkinson’s disease. In a surprising move, the tabloid quoted “former Clinton aide Larry Nichols” by name, saying the “walking skeleton” president was “not long for this earth. He’s dying.” Then, a so-called medical expert, this time unnamed, stated that a “sudden heart attack” amid the stress of possibly “facing an inquiry” in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was a “real dangerous possibility” for Clinton.

The tabloid then went on to speculate about Clinton’s possible dementia and Parkinson’s battles, with another medical expert claiming he is “showing all the signs” including tremors in his hand” and “memory lapses.” The medical source then insisted Clinton “could wander away and get completely lost” if secret service were not there to aid him. The publication then circled back to Nichols for one last dire quote: “He’s going down — and he’s going down fast, now.”

So Many Wrong Claims

Of course, none of this was true, as Gossip Cop expertly debunked last year. Since the story was published last year, the former President has made numerous public appearances around and leading up to the 2020 election and inauguration in January. In every speech he gave, he seemed perfectly normal for a 74-year-old man. In 2016, Clinton dispelled rumors that he may have Parkinson’s when people noticed a slight hand tremor speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. It turns out the tremor is just a symptom of getting older.

And the aide the article kept referencing by name, Larry Nichols? It’s true that Nichols was a former aide for Clinton when he was Governor of Arkansas. However, he was fired in 1988 and is still holding a grudge apparently if he is still talking to the tabloids. While Nichols seems to be running his mouth, President Clinton seems to be doing well despite getting older. In June the former president is set to release his second thriller with co-writer James Patterson called The President’s Daughter.

