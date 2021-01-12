Bill And Hillary Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce?

Former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been married for almost five decades. Now, a tabloid report is claiming that the power couple are hiring lawyers in preparations for a divorce. Gossip Cop investigates the claim.
The cover of this week’s National Enquirer boldly states that the Clintons are facing a “new sex scandal nightmare” and a “divorce explosion.” Inside, the two-page spread bases its premise on a photo taken of the two as they cast their electoral college votes last month and the word of Clinton insiders. The photo, examined by a “renowned body language expert” tells the tale. The expert telling the outlet,
Looking at the two of them, you would not know they are a couple because of the way their hands are positioned…There is a lot of space between them. There is not that connectiveness like a husband and wife who are adjoined to one another.
According to the publication, it’s President Clinton’s association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell that have brought the couple to this point. The article cites a number of dubious authors of unauthorized biographies to make its case. One author tells the paper, “[Bill] and Ghislaine were getting it on. That’s why he was around Epstein — to be with her.” That claim, Gossip Cop should point out, has been vigorously denied by the Clintons. Undeterred, the tabloid goes on to quote another author who says, “Ghislaine is toxic! She’s associate with the abuse of young girls. That’s not the kind of thing the women who support Hillary would tolerate — and Bill and Hillary don’t need each other anymore.”
According to the outlet’s “insider”, Chelsea Clinton is taking her mother’s side, with the source claiming,
Chelsa has been begging Hillary for years to accept Bill will never change. The word among Chelsea’s friends is she’s been telling a divorce would, at the very least, save some face.
Yet another “insider” told the paper, “Ever since the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Hillary has had one foot out the door. It isn’t about love, it’s about protecting her brand. In her case, that means feminism and identity politics.” According to the same source, a divorce may be the only way out for the senator, “as long as her husband’s past is in the news, [protecting her brand is] not possible. A split may be the only way to insulate against that.”
Finally, an unnamed source adds that the two have been “secretly stashing cash!” in case this all comes to fruition. So what is going on here?
Gossip Cop would like to pause here and point a few things out. First of all, the Monica Lewinsky scandal happened almost a quarter-century ago now. If there were any lingering resentments, they certainly would have played out by now. Why is it only now that this is coming to a head? Secondly, there have been no direct accusations from prosecutors about President Clinton’s possible association with the disgraced banker Jeffrey Epstein or Maxwell herself. Finally, let’s consider the source: the National Enquirer. This is a paper that ran bogus report after bogus report regarding Hillary Clinton’s health during the 2016 presidential election, all of which were thoroughly debunked by dozens of more reputable news outlets. For years, the Enquirer was run by David Pecker, whose close association with President Donald Trump immediately makes any story about the Clintons in its pages dubious at best.
In the end, Gossip Cop can’t say for sure that the Clintons are not divorcing, but rather than rely on the words of an oft-discredited supermarket tabloid, we looked to the Clintons’ social media accounts where they have both recently posted about their successful marriage. Which do you think is more trustworthy?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
