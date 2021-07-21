Big Time Rush Fans Slam Ticketmaster In Frenzy For Reunion Show Tickets

Nickelodeon boy band Big Time Rush just announced their first concert dates in seven years. What happened next will not surprise anyone, as Ticketmaster let everyone down. Gossip Cop has the story.

Who Are Big Time Rush?

Big Time Rush was signed by Nickelodeon to a record deal and television series in 2009, making them contemporaries of Ariana Grande. The eponymous series Big Time Rush ran for four seasons and became one of the most successful live-action dramas in the network’s history. The boy band itself found a huge following and was one of the most popular boy bands of its time alongside One Direction.

After their album 24/Seven peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200, the group took an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus finally came to an official end on July 19, when they announced two reunion shows in December: one in Chicago and one in New York.

WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time.

Dec 15 – Chicago Theater, Chicago, IL

Dec 18 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY



Don’t forgot to sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets!

— Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) July 19, 2021

Ticketmaster Arrives

As often happens, the next step was for Ticketmaster to handle selling the actual tickets to these shows. It feels like this never goes well. Presale codes were given out yesterday, allowing folks who sign up to get a head start on buying tickets. Theoretically, this would streamline the process and prevent Ticketmaster from cracking under pressure. The important word there is “theoretically.”

Tale As Old As Time

It feels like every single time a major reunion show happens, Ticketmaster lets everybody down. It happened with My Chemical Romance, and it happened with Bad Bunny. In both cases, high ticket prices and obscene demand were just too much for Ticketmaster to handle. At the same time, it’s literally their job to handle this. The site is widely disliked as it is, and has even lost class action lawsuits for misleading and excessive fees.

Given how precious the site apparently is, you shouldn’t be surprised that fans of Big Time Rush are struggling to get tickets to the limited shows. Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

There's no way I just sat on Ticketmaster for the past HOUR preparing for the Big Time Rush presale and they were gone in 2 seconds😭

Many found themselves kicked from the queue halfway through the process.

Not me trying to get Big Time Rush tickets and Ticketmaster pulls this on me and now it's sold out 🙂

Some were luckier, but clearly many were left disappointed. The frustrating thing is, as many tweets helpfully pointed out, this just seems to happen every single time there’s a big show.

The vibe every time Ticketmaster is trending

With the demand for tickets this high, Gossip Cop has to think Big Time Rush will consider doing more dates. Perhaps even a new album and proper tour are in the future, but one thing is for sure: Ticketmaster will continue to be the worst.

