Who Is Big Ed? Everything You Need To Know About The Larger Than Life ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star

“For about nine months, I was being harassed by him sexually and also assaulted by him,” she said. "I don’t know if you’ve seen my last TikTok or one of my TikToks about an example of the first day that I met him, and that was also assault. So [there is] a lot going on with these allegations...By the end of it, I ended up in the hospital from an incident that happened with him, and I ended up having a lot of health issues from it. This was about four years ago, so I’ve been still trying to heal myself since that incident.”