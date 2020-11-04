Beyonce To Retire To Make Way For Blue Ivy's Career?

Was Beyonce Knowles-Carter thinking of retiring in order to position her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to “follow in her footsteps?” One tabloid claimed the “Formation” singer had already “mapped out a plan” for her eldest daughter to become one of the “most-talked-about singers in the world.” Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and decided on a different conclusion.
Heat reported that Queen Bey was considering stepping off her throne in order to focus on launching her daughter Blue Ivy’s singing career. Though Blue Ivy is 8-years-old, an insider informed the tabloid, “Blue is already showing the potential for becoming the next big diva in pop music,” adding,
Bey has considered the possibility of taking a back seat with her own career, so Blue can have her time to shine.
The outlet noted that Blue Ivy had already won an NAACP Image Award for her feature on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl,” an award which her famous mother shared. There’s also young Blue Ivy’s father, Jay Z, who has his own record label, which the source claimed Blue Ivy is already signed to, listing off a number of ridiculous details that no other reputable outlet has confirmed.
Blue is already signed to Roc Nation with an eight-album deal in place, and has recorded over 100 songs for her debut.
The youngster was supposedly ready and eager to get a start on her music career, but her parents allegedly preached patience. “She’s raring to go, but Bey and Jay are thinking that she will at least finish elementary school first, before she releases anything and goes on tour,” the tattler concluded.
If Beyonce is supposedly retiring, someone really ought to tell her. The world-famous singer has been keeping busy, even in quarantine, and has released several projects this year alone, including her visual album Black Is King. She doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down at all. And, though both Beyonce and Jay Z continue to include their clearly talented daughter in their music, the parents of three show no sign or intentions of putting their young child any further into the music industry than she is already. Besides a few features on her parents’ songs, Blue Ivy has not taken a huge leap into kick-starting her own musical career.
This tabloid has a bad habit of misrepresenting the story while reporting on Beyonce, especially when the outlet focuses on the singer’s plans for her career. Heat once claimed Beyonce would be getting a Las Vegas residency where she’d be paid $1 million per show. Too bad for the gossip rag that Beyonce’s rep had already denied rumors of a residency. More recently, Woman’s Day reported that Beyonce was pregnant again and expecting her fourth child. These rumors, too, proved to be false. Outlets like these aren’t concerned with printing the truth and it shows.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.