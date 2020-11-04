Beyonce To Retire To Make Way For Blue Ivy's Career?

If Beyonce is supposedly retiring, someone really ought to tell her. The world-famous singer has been keeping busy, even in quarantine, and has released several projects this year alone, including her visual album Black Is King. She doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down at all. And, though both Beyonce and Jay Z continue to include their clearly talented daughter in their music, the parents of three show no sign or intentions of putting their young child any further into the music industry than she is already. Besides a few features on her parents’ songs, Blue Ivy has not taken a huge leap into kick-starting her own musical career.