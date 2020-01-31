Beyonce Refuses To Ever Open A Door For Herself?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Good grief. Beyonce does not hire a doorman to follow her around opening doors for her inside her own house, despite a laughable tabloid story. The rumor is ludicrous, even by Beyonce rumor standards. Gossip Cop can bust this ridiculous story.

Life & Style claims Beyonce has become such a diva that she’s refusing to open doors for herself – even within her own home. An alleged “insider” tells the magazine that she’s hired a doorman to follow her around at all times. “If she gets to the door too quickly, beating her doorman to the punch, she stops and waits, annoyed, as he tries to catch up to her.”

Seriously? Do we really need to debunk this one? Does Life & Style think their readers are so incapable of critical thinking that they would believe such a ridiculous tale? There are plenty of videos online showing various people opening doors for the superstar – but that’s because they’re her bodyguards, not her doormen. It makes sense that someone as internationally recognizable as Beyonce would have a security team to open car or restaurant doors for her to help her more quickly evade paparazzi.

Think it through, people. You don’t need us for this one: even Beyonce, one of the most famous superstars in the world, does not keep a doorman on-hand 24/7. Does she never just want a quiet night in with her kids and husband? What if she has to use the bathroom in the middle of the night? We honestly can’t take this one seriously.

Beyonce’s star power has made her a frequent target of ridiculous rumors from every tabloid around. Life & Style has been making up stories about her for years. As far back as July 2017, Gossip Cop busted another story from the tabloid that falsely claimed Beyonce and Jay-Z were locked in a “bitter feud” with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the size of their respective mansions. The rumor was absurd, and easily debunked by Gossip Cop.

Life & Style is joined by such class acts as Star and National Enquirer in inventing “news” about Beyonce. Last November, Gossip Cop did a roundup of all the bogus “feuds” Beyonce was supposedly engaging in with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to the Queen of England. Gossip Cop debunked each of those with careful research and fact-checking, two things which are completely foreign to these publications. We didn’t think it was possible, but this latest rumor is somehow even more absurd than the ones that came before it.