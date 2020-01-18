Truth rating: 10

By Brianna Morton |

Reese Witherspoon and Beyonce had a moment at the 77th Annual Golden Globes. The two famous ladies apparently hit it off after Witherspoon dropped by the table Beyonce shared with her husband, Jay-Z, and asked for some champagne. Now Beyonce is sending the Big Little Lies actress gifts.

Witherspoon’s pal and Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston was the one who documented the champagne moment. Aniston posted a photo of herself, Witherspoon and producer Kristin Hahn raising a glass of champagne to her Instagram story with the caption, “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table. So naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne.” The bold move didn’t go unappreciated, it would seem.

The following Thursday, Witherspoon came home to find a cask of Ace of Spades champagne. It was the brand owned by Jay-Z, and the same one the famous couple had shared with Witherspoon during the Golden Globes. The gift also came with a note that read, “More water, from J & B.” Witherspoon shared her happy reaction on her Instagram story.

Beyonce didn’t stop the gift train there. About a week after the Golden Globes, Witherspoon discovered a large orange box that had been delivered to her house. When she opened it up, she found a ton of clothes from Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection. The Legally Blonde star filmed herself trying on the different outfits and shared it to her Instagram. In the caption, Witherspoon cheekily asked, “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” The obvious answer is yes.

Tabloids Get In Formation

Since both Witherspoon and Beyonce are huge stars, their names are bound to turn up in the tabloids occasionally. Last December, Life & Style claimed that Beyoncé was giving Kim Kardashian the “cold shoulder” at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party. A so-called witness told the outlet Beyoncé “ignored Kim the entire night,” while Jay-Z and Kanye West hung out. “Kim was standing off to the side while Beyonce did her own thing.”

Gossip Cop thought there was something fishy about this story, so we dug into it. It seemed like the tabloid created this phony story from thin air solely based on the fact that no one had photographed Beyonce and Kardashian interacting at the party. Just a few days later, the two famous ladies attended a holiday karaoke party thrown by mutual friend, jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. There was no cold shoulder to be found there. The story was bunk from the beginning.

Witherspoon has also had her fair share of tabloid rumors. New Idea reported that Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman were fighting over Witherspoon in December 2019. Gossip Cop debunked this story with ease after speaking with a source close to the situation. Famous women simply can’t exist without tabloids creating drama out of nothing.