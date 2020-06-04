Beyonce Expecting Second Set Of Twins?

In the months since this article was published, there has been no announcement from either Beyonce or Jay Z about a pregnancy. In that same vein, Beyonce has posted multiple photos of herself looking distinctly not pregnant. If she was already four months along, if not further, last fall, then the “Single Ladies” singer would probably be due to give birth any minute now. Where are the babies? Also, this outlet based all their information on the word of an anonymous source and the fact that Beyonce wore a bracelet. That’s not considered solid evidence anywhere. That’s why Gossip Cop decided to rate this story as totally false.