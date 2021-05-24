Betty White Becoming A ‘Recluse,’ Not Seeing Friends Or Family?

Has the COVID-19 pandemic turned Betty White into a social recluse? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Betty White ‘Shut Away’ From Friends And Loved Ones?

According to a recent edition of the Globe, Betty White has become completely isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An insider tells the tabloid, “the pandemic has severely affected her life and her ability to regularly interact with friends face-to-face.” That being said, the Hollywood icon keeps busy with TV and puzzles and tries to stay connected however she can. White is apparently taking this time to find joy in the little things, like how “a couple of ducks on her property walk up to her door every day and say hello.”

The tabloid recounts White’s legendary career in film and television and her three marriages. The star has had one of the longest-lasting on-screen careers in Hollywood history and doesn’t plan to retire. That being said, the actress is rightly prioritizing her health and doing everything she can to remain COVID-free. “She’s looking forward to summer when she can safely enjoy the outdoors and regain her freedom,” shares a source.

Betty White Taking A Break From Hollywood?

Despite the tabloid’s initial claim, Betty White is not becoming a recluse. The report was a total bait and switch. While the story initially proclaimed that White was so isolated that she was in danger of becoming a total recluse, the rest of the article instead described the ways that she does indeed stay busy. The magazine also noted that White keeps in touch with friends and family through phone calls, letters, and distanced meetings through her window. That hardly sounds like the behavior of a social recluse. Not to mention, it seems the tabloid lifted all of its insider claims directly from a TMZ article on the actress.

The report is completely insulting. Obviously, White is at a higher risk of COVID complications due to her age, but that doesn’t mean she’s totally shut off from the world. Furthermore, if social distancing counts as becoming a social recluse, then what was the majority of the United States population doing during the peak of the pandemic? It’s obvious the tabloid had no story besides another source’s check-in with the actress. The magazine apparently decided to spice up the mundane report with some wild exaggeration.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

The Globe’s terrible history of getting it wrong about celebrity health is worth noting. The tabloid recently claimed that Elton John only had months to live, which Gossip Cop debunked at the time. Then the magazine insisted that Trisha Yearwood would never sing again due to COVID complications. Finally, the publication reported that Prince Harry was rushed to a psych ward after a crisis. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to stories on celebrity health.

