Bethenny Frankel Planning ‘$10 Million’ Wedding?

Is Bethenny Frankel planning to shell out $10 million for her wedding to Paul Bernon? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

Bethenny Frankel ‘Sparing No Expense’?

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel recently got engaged to movie producer Paul Bernon. According to a recent article in OK!, the couple has big plans for their big day. The publication claims that Bernon has assured Frankel that she can “spend whatever she wants” on their wedding. According to the tabloid’s insider, Frankel is “thinking 50,000 roses, champagne, gilt-edged glasses, a garden setting with fountains, dancers, and a choir.”

Her plans haven’t stopped there, the publication insists. According to the alleged insider, Frankel has also drafted a generous guest list, including her old RHONY costars and Hollywood bigwigs Ryan Murphy and Mark Cuban. The insider goes on, spilling to the tabloid that Frankel “wants the event to be perfect and expects the best of everything,” although the source admits, “This wedding is going to set them back at least $10 million.”

What’s Going On Here

So, is the couple really racking up a $10 million wedding bill? It’s unlikely the two plan to do so at the moment. Despite the alleged insider’s extensive insight into the couple’s plans, it’d be shocking if, in the month since they’ve been engaged, they’ve already fleshed out such detailed plans for their ceremony. It’s totally within the realm of possibility for the couple to have an extravagant wedding day, but a $10 million price tag this early on is a bit hard to swallow.

Furthermore, it’s nearly impossible for such plans to be made while COVID-19 restrictions are very much still a thing. We doubt such a grand bash could happen any time soon, so it just makes it even less believable that they’ve planned it so extensively. The truth is, the couple probably doesn’t know exactly what they’re planning for their big day, and it’s even less likely that the tabloid has a clue about their plans.

The Tabloid On Expensive Weddings

Besides, expensive weddings are old hat for OK!. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding plans had reached the $3 million mark. The publication claimed on another occasion that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had similar plans and were also shelling out $3 million for their big day. Then the tabloid raised the bar, reporting that Lopez and Rodriguez were actually planning a $10 million wedding in Hawaii. Clearly, big names and big expensive plans sell magazines, and there’s likely no more truth to this article on Bethenny Frankel than any of the other bogus rumors from OK!.

