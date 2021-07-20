Break Out Of The Relationship Rut With These 7 Unique & Cheap Date Ideas

Are you looking to shake things up? We hear you.

Date nights that always consist of dinner and a movie, or even worse, binge-watching Netflix, is anything but exciting. But breaking out of a routine without blowing your budget can be somewhat tricky. Luckily, spontaneity and variety don’t have to be expensive.

We’ve rounded up seven unique date night ideas to pull you out of that dreaded relationship slump. Plus, they’re all super affordable.

Drive-In Movie

Retro and utterly romantic, the drive-in is a unique date night experience that’s well under the price of a trip to the movie theatre. Some drive-ins charge by person while others charge by vehicle. If you’re attending a charge-by-vehicle experience, load the car with another couple and make it a double date!

U-Pick Farms

Depending on the season, couples can enjoy a budget-friendly u-pick date on the farm. Enjoy love in the fields while harvesting peaches, strawberries, blueberries, sunflowers, apples or pumpkins! U-pick farms also usually charge depending on the weight of your produce, so pick wisely!

(Atelier211 / Shutterstock)

After you day in the fields, you can even extend your date into the evening by heading home to make a delicious seasonal dessert for two.

Brewery Tours

Many major cities are brimming with local breweries offering affordable tours. All it takes is a little research and some coupon scouring if you feel like it’s necessary. Additionally, brewery tours usually offer complimentary tastings and offer take-home souvenir pint glasses.

Standup Comedy

Laughter is the best medicine, especially for lovers who needs a little boost of serotonin. So let loose and have fun, as improv comedy shows will undoubtedly fill your night with joy.

We suggest scrolling through Groupon first instead of going directly to comedy club websites, as there are bound to be several affordable deals.

Mini Golf

Couple can have a ball of a time with a round of mini-golf; losers buy ice cream! Although it requires some skill level, one does not need to be an exceptional golfer to have a blast at miniature golf. Plus, mini golf rarely has a hevty price tag.

(oneinchpunch / Shutterstock)

Scavenger Hunts

Scavenger hunts aren’t just for kids. They’re actually a great way for couples to explore new and exciting destinations in their cities without emptying out their wallets.

There are many scavenger hunt websites, like scavengerhunt.com, that have pre-created hunts across the country. They’re exciting, spontaneous and are a great way to get curious and adventurous with your partner.

Ghost Tours

Couples can get spooky and cuddly with a haunted ghost tour.

Experience your city in a different way while listening to tales of ghostly encounters. Better than a boring night on the couch, this affordable date night is always a frightfully good time.

Ghostcitytours.com offers some great affordable options sure to make you squirm and squeal.

