This Browser Extension Will Help You Instantly Save Money When Online Shopping

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’re all using our phones, tablets, and laptops to shop these days. Thanks to one-click ordering and same-day delivery—not to mention the endless deals—shopping online is an irresistible option. But how can you know for sure that you’re getting the biggest bang for your buck?

It can be hard these days to tell the difference between a great deal and a scam. Especially when it comes to finding a great price on a product that you buy online. How do you know if everything is legit and that you’ll receive the actual product you ordered instead of a cheap knockoff? You don’t want to be handing out your debit card info to just anyone.

This is why you need to have the right tools when shopping online. Specifically, you need a browser extension that can instantly find you the best available prices where you’re already shopping online.

There Are A Lot of Browser Extensions To Choose From

The most common ways to save money while shopping online are to compare prices across different sites and to use promo or coupon codes. But doing this on your own can take a lot of time and effort. And the process is often a waste because the price of an item is nearly identical on every site and the coupon codes you find don’t always work.

This is where free browser extensions like Honey, Ibotta, RetailMeNot and Capital One Shopping come into the picture. These different extensions can help you save money when you shop online. But which one saves you the most? Which one works with the most sites? And, which one is the easiest to use?

(Stanisic Vladimir/Shutterstock)

How Do These Free Browser Extensions Work?

Just in case you’re not familiar with the basics, these free browser extensions can easily be added with just one click. They all work with popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

Once the extension is added, all you have to do is create an account and shop online like you normally do. Honey, Ibotta, RetailMeNot and Capital One Shopping are all designed to help you save money on items you were already planning to buy.

When it’s time to checkout, the extension that you have added to your browser will automatically look for coupon codes for you to apply.

Honey and RetailMeNot Can Help You Find Coupon Codes

The Honey browser extension can help you find coupon codes on thousands of sites. When you’re shopping online, the extension will automatically start looking for codes. If Honey finds you a working code, it will apply the one with the biggest savings to your cart.

RetailMeNot works in a similar way by adding coupon codes at checkout when you buy an item that the extension can find a working code for. RetailMeNot will also show you the items and stores that they’ve found working codes for via their user data, so you can browse the app for current deals.

Honey and RetailMeNot can save you money, but the coupon code search process can be a hit or miss. In our experience, the opportunities to really save some cash didn’t come along as often as we would have liked.

Ibotta Gives You Cash Back

Ibotta works differently than Honey and RetailMeNot, but it can still save you money. Instead of searching for coupon codes, Ibotta is a free cashback app that offers cashback rewards when you shop both in store and online. The app works with more than 300 retailers, and you can cash out when you reach the $20 mark in rewards.

The offers are store-specific, and many are brand-specific. You have to add the offers before you shop, and you also have to upload receipts. When buying online, you must make your purchases through the Ibotta app to get the cashback reward.

Capital One Shopping Will Save You Time And Money

When you add the free Capital One Shopping browser extension, it will save you time and money when you shop online by instantly checking for coupons, better prices and rewards. This extension doesn’t have anything to do with Capital One credit cards, and you don’t have to be a Capital One customer to use it.

(Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock)

The Capital One Shopping extension applies available coupon and promo codes at checkout when you’re shopping at one of thousands of trusted online retailers like Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

But Capital One Shopping offers more than just coupon codes. It will compare prices across different sites while you shop to make sure you are getting the lowest price available. This includes shipping fees that you won’t see until checkout. If it finds you a better price, Capital One Shopping will show you the price difference. The extension will also provide you with a direct link to the other retailer so you can easily take the better deal.

When coupon codes and lower prices aren’t available, you can still save money with Capital One Shopping by earning Capital One Shopping Rewards that you can redeem for gift cards from a variety of top retailers.

What’s The Best Browser Extension?

After doing our research, we decided that Capital One Shopping really is the best free browser extension for us. It’s easy, convenient and you could save tons. So get shopping and start saving!

More Shopping Stories:

8 Amazon Products That Will Make Going Back to the Office Easier

Olay’s Collagen Peptide Collection Lives Up To The Hype (And It’s Currently On Sale)

The Best Mineral Sunscreens That Won’t Leave You Feeling Greasy