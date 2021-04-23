Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

For many of us, mom is the true star in our life. She reared us into this world, kissed our boo boos, and took care of the monsters under our beds as kids. Entering into our teen years, she dealt with all our “ughh mom go aways” and angry eye rolls. It would take years of her selfless sacrifice until we even realized everything she’s done for us.

That’s why this mother’s day, your A-list mother deserves the Hollywood glamour treatment. Just think of everything she put up with raising you! From luxury face creams to wellness products to handpicked wines, we’ve rounded up our fave products that will surely make your mom feel like the superstar she is.

Vanity Planet Vibrating Rose Quartz Roller

Consider this handy little tool her camera-ready secret weapon. With 3 speeds up to 13,000 vibrations per minute, this roller acts as a mini facial massager, helping to improve skin elasticity and aiding in serum and moisturizer absorption. The detachable rose quartz head can be cooled in the fridge, helping to relax and depuff skin quickly. Available at vanityplanet.com for $46.99.

Blume Matcha Coconut Blend

Matcha is a beloved morning beverage for many celebs, and for good reason. With half the amount of caffeine of a cup of coffee, matcha helps to energize without the crash. Plus, its loaded with oodles of other health benefits like helping to support a healthy immune system and boosting metabolism. This organic, hand picked matcha from Blume incorporates coconut for a creamy flavor twist. Grab a bag from itsblume.com for just $25.

Embroidered Luxury Ivory Fleece Robe



We can’t be the only one that think half of being a movie star is just relaxing in plush robes during hair and makeup. Your mom deserves to be cozy in this kimono-style, mid-calf fleece robe. Take it up a level with custom embroidery–choose your mother’s name, initial, or monogram in the thread color you’ll know she’ll love. Order your custom version from personalizationalmall.com for under $80.

Rouge Dior Lipstick

Nothing scream Hollywood glam quite like a luxurious lipstick. We love this pick from Dior as the formula is nourishing while being long-lasting. Another huge plus is that it’s refillable, so less waste! Available in numerous matte, satin, and metallic shades, there is a color/finish combo for every hot mama out there. Get yours at sephora.com for $38.

Naked Wines

For the vino loving mamas out there, you can’t go wrong with with a box filled with her favorite styles. Naked Wines is unique in that they support independent winemakers, allowing them to make a living off their craft while delivering super affordable wines to the consumer without all the markup. If you’re a first time buyer you can even get a $100 voucher off your first order. Get all the details at us.nakedwines.com.

Dainty Mama Necklace By Caitlyn Minimalist

From Jennifer Aniston to Reese Witherspoon, there are a number of A-listers who prefer more subtle jewelry choices for their everyday look. If your mom follows suit, she’s sure to love this gorgeous “mama” necklace that looks great with any outfit. Plus, it is available in sterling silver, 18k gold, and rose gold to match her tastes. Order this best seller for under $40 at etsy.com.

AAVRANI Glow Activating Exfoliator

The skin care collection from AAVRANI has all 5-star reviews for a reason–it truly works. Perfect for even those with sensitive skin, this dual cleanser + mask pretty much does it all–evens skin tone, brightens, improves texture, firms, and deeply moisturizers all at the same time. It’s like a time machine in a jar. Available in two sizes, starting at $29, from avvrani.com.

Plant Therapy Essentials Gift Set

Whether diluted with water for aromatherapy or added to a carrier oil for topical application, quality essential oils are a versatile wellness product. Whether your mom is just a beginner or avid user, this essential set contains some of the most popular oils, ranging from calming lavender to energizing lemon. Snag a set from planttherapy.com for only $29.95.

Silver Swag Box

For older mothers out there, make her feel special with a swag box curated with products and gifts perfect for older adults. Each includes yummy snacks, useful products, and fun activities. You can even customize your box for any dietary restrictions to ensure your mom can enjoy all the included treats. Grab May’s featured You’re The Bee’s Knee box for just $43.99.