Gift Guides

Gossip Cop's Best Holiday Gifts Of 2020

Top for Travel

RVshare

Check Price
Great Hair On The Go

Bio Ionic Travel Hair Dryer

Check Price
Unique & Fun

Ancestry DNA

Check Price
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Gossip Cop aims to cut through the clutter in celebrity reporting, and this year we also focused our efforts on making it easier than ever to find a quality, interesting gift for your entire shopping list. Our team handpicked some of our favorite products, from exciting experiences to items to make quarantine life more bearable. We hope you find something for everyone on your list - and some things you may want to add for yourself!

Don’t forget, before you start shopping, Honey is a free online shopping tool that can help you save on your holiday gifts. Honey automatically searches for and applies coupon codes to your cart.

1
RVshare

Top for Travel
See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Give the gift of the hottest trend in travel - a surprise RV adventure for the whole family courtesy of RVshare. Travel has looked a lot different this year, with road trips and outdoor adventures more popular than ever. There is no better way to vacation safely than in a RV!

2
Bio Ionic Travel Hair Dryer

Great Hair On The Go
See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Hotel hairdryers are the literal worst! Bio Ionic make some of our favorite hairstyling products, and the GoldPro travel hair dryer will ensure you look your best while on the go; or makes the perfect gift for the travel junkie on your list.

3
Ancestry DNA

Unique & Fun
See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Gifting AncestryDNA kits may seem odd, but it's actually a fun and unique to be able to dive into genealogy together as a family. This year you can also opt in to their new service AncestryHealth to discover more about your health history.

4
oHHo Oregon Oil

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

One of our best finds of the past year was oHHo CBD products. They cut through the confusion surrounding CBD by creating an optimum formula, a clear dosing guide, and a pure product. Their Oregon oil is known for improving brain function, recovery, anxiety, illness, and general wellbeing.

5
LEVO Oil Infuser

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Celebrity chef much? Restaurant quality flavors are achieved at home with LEVO's streamlined herbal infusion. Infuse oil or butter with herbs with the single touch of a button. It's also great for infusing CDB and other therapeutic oils!

6
Avenova

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Stop the presses. This FDA cleared antimicrobial spray for dry eyes has been approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 on hard surfaces(!) This is the travel MVP we've been waiting for to give more peace of mind while on the go.

7
Hydro Flask Cooler Cup

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

The perfect item for anyone on your list, the Hydro Flask cup is compact and keeps drinks hot or cold. The top can be removed so the cup can also be used as an insulating sleeve for bottles or cans.

8
Rothy's Pointed Toe Flats

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Sustainable, comfortable, and machine washable - these are the only flats she'll want to wear from now on! They come in a variety of colors and patterns so there's sure to be something that matches her style.

9
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Stop wrinkles while you sleep? Yes, please! Cool and comforting, a quality silk pillowcase is a great addition to any nighttime routine. Silk pillowcases feel luxe and also help keep skin and hair smooth and silky.

10
Homesick Candles

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

Holiday travel may be tough this year, which is why Homesick candles are perfect gift ideas for out of town family members. Each candle captures the unique scent of a specific city so those who are far from home can feel a bit closer.

11
Gravity Blanket

See More Reviews
Check Latest Price

The original weighted blanket! The Gravity Blanket features super soft micro-fleece and is a great way to reduce anxiety, promote sleep quality, and focus on cozy relaxation.

    • G Gossip Cop Staff

      Articles written by Gossip Cop Staff are collaborative pieces in which a handful of reporters team up on a story. Often one or two reporters are simultaneously fact-checking and writing various aspects of an article, with the common intent of transparently conveying to readers how we've arrived at our information. Each of our staffers have many years of experience in journalism and reporting on the entertainment industry. The Gossip Cop Staff can be reached at [email protected]