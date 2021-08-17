Modern Hairstyles Women Over 50 Need To Try

It’s unsurprising that our hair ages with us. Our locks age in terms of color, volume and structural properties.

For example, our hair naturally undergoes change due to the loss of pigment, which turns our hair grey in color. Additionally, mature hair becomes thinner and finer as hair production slows down.

Older women may also experience changes such as frizz and brittleness as a result of a lack of oils produced by hair follicle-associated sebaceous glands.

These factors sometimes encourage women to opt for a cute, short haircut. However, these chops aren’t one-size-fits-all. Therefore, we listed some of our favorite styles for women over 50 to help you choose the one that fits you best.

Best Short Hairstyles For Women Over 50

Consider the texture of your hair before making the chop, as well as the impact your selected hairstyle will have on styling. Also choose a hairstyle that emphasizes your most attractive features, such as your eyes and cheekbones.

Pixie Cut

(Milan Ilic Photographer / Shutterstock)

There is something to be said about pixie cuts for women over 50. This timeless, low-maintenance cut works well with aging hair because the pixie will make the hair appear fuller as aging hair becomes finer. Curls and waves can enhance pixies’ natural patterns to create more volume and texture. In addition, pixie haircuts give women a youthful appearance, emphasizing more of the face and other beautiful features.

In spite of the pixie cut being one of the most low-maintenance styles, there is still some maintenance required. The EVO Box O’ Bollox Texture Paste gives dramatic hold without the unsightly wet shine. Also, if you want a real boost for your new pixie cut, try BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray. With Boldify’s non-sticky formula, you’ll get thicker, more voluminous hair in just 60 seconds!

Longer Pixie Cut

(myboys.me / Shutterstock)

A short, sassy pixie can be a significant change for someone that’s transitioning from longer locks. Therefore, consider the long pixie style as a gradual transition if you are not ready for the big change.

Additionally, the long pixie cut offers a low maintenance style that creates the illusion of volume similar to the traditional pixie cut. In combination with a fashionable fringe, flowing layers will also give a pixie a softer, more feminine touch.

Instead of potentially damaging your hair with a flat iron, use the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Round Thermal Hair Brush to deliver beautiful straightening results for long pixie cuts. Verb Sea Spray will add thickness and texture to your long pixie while keeping flyaways at bay and controlling unruly frizz.

Blunt Bob

(ShotPrime Studio / Shutterstock)

Contrary to traditional bobs, where the front of the hair is longer than the bottom, a blunt bob is the same length all around. In addition, the blunt bob provides a sense of thickness to aging, thinning hair.

It is important to maintain this lush, blunt cut, however. In order to keep your bob looking pristine, it is necessary to visit the salon every six to eight weeks.

With the FURIDEN Flat Iron, a top-reviewed flat iron for thin, frizzy, aging hair, you can maintain the sleekness of your blunt bob. Or, following a shower, apply Goldwell Kerasilk Style Forming Shape Spray directly on your wet hair and blow-dry downwards for salon-quality results.

Shaggy Bob

(insta_photos / Shutterstock)

Unlike the blunt bob, the shaggy bob provides more movement thanks to its layers and choppy ends. Furthermore, the razor cut technique can provide substantial volume when used to achieve these on-trend tresses. Shaggy bobs are a stylish option for women who want to keep their long locks but freshen up their look with a touch of edge.

The Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask will pack a powerful moisture punch into shaggy tresses. Give your shaggy bob the lushness, luster and body it deserves while supplying it with intense moisture.

Lightweight Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse allows you to achieve an effortless beachy look. In addition to providing continuous styling control, UV absorbers provide protection against harmful sun rays.