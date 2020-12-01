The Best 'Friends' Christmas Episodes, Ranked

8. The One Where Rachel Quits

This season-three episode first aired on December 12, 1996. As the episode title suggests, this is the one where Rachel quits her job at Central Perk. However, its main holiday plot-line centers around Phoebe, who is upset that Joey is working as a Christmas tree seller. “I’m against innocent trees being cut down in their prime and their corpses grotesquely dressed in tinsel and twinkly lights,” she says. Phoebe also hates the fact that all the old trees are thrown into the wood chipper to make room for the new ones, so the gang ends up buying all the old trees and puts them in Monica’s apartment to surprise her. “It’s like Night of the Living Dead Christmas trees!” Chandler quips.