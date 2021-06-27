Avocados are one of my favorite fruits. Okay, so they don’t seem like a fruit, and they don’t really taste like a fruit, but here we are in a world where avocados are fruit. Just like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchinis, eggplants and pumpkins; avocados make the list of some of the most “vegetable-y” fruits that I can think of.

I eat avocados all the time. For breakfast (as a true millennial) I spread avocado on a piece of local bakery-bought bread and add even more fruit to the top (typically blackberries or blueberries). I eat avocados for lunch with tacos, huevos rancheros or on a sandwich. Sometimes, I just put salt and pepper on half of one for a snack and eat it with a spoon. I like avocados, okay?!

So, I find myself once again writing about a TikTok hack involving one of my favorite things. This time it’s (obviously) avocados! I’ll admit the first time I tried this hack my avocado was too ripe. Like way too ripe. My thumb went all the way through the skin of the avocado leaving a thumb sized hole. However, it did remove the seed! I collected myself and tried again with a less ripe avocado. Here’s how it went.

Step One: Slice The Avocado

Don’t be a careless avocado slicer! Think safety first, and please don’t hold the avocado while you slice it. I’ve done this too many times. I’ve learned there’s a thing called “avocado hand,” and while I usually feel pretty comfortable in my cutting abilities, I don’t want anyone to end up with lacerated muscles, tendons or nerves!

According to Business Insider, “Avocado-related injuries sent 8,900 Americans to the ER last year [2018].” So, first things first, use a cutting board and slice your avocado in half.

Step Two: Push It Real Good

Typically, people try to remove the seed with a knife, spoon or other tool. Years ago when I worked at a juice bar, my coworker would hold the avocado, take a large chef’s knife, whack the seed, turn it and then remove it. It always made me nervous. Please, don’t do that!

This hack’s second and final step includes holding the pit of the avocado with your index finger and middle finger, this way, the pit is in between your fingers. Then, gently press your thumb to the back of the avocado to push out the seed. That’s it!

It’s so simple, yet so genius. It worked wonderfully well, and just made things simpler when making all of my avocado-related meals. Just make sure your avocado isn’t too ripe or too raw!

More Food Stories:

If You Store Butter On The Counter, You Need To Read This

15 Genius Kitchen Items From Amazon You’ll Actually Use

I Recreated Courtney Cox’s Alabama Hand Rolls And They Were Amazing