Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There’s a new dress in town, and it’s looking like it’ll be one of the cutest styles of the summer.

Versace recently launched their Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection. Included in the collection is a short, bright yellow dress that is already making waves in the fashion and influencer worlds. A couple of very famous celebrities have been seen in the dress, making it even more likely to make a splash.

Celebrities Sporting The Little Yellow Dress

Dua Lipa wore the dress for the Fall/Winter 2021 campaign. She paired it with a dark silk headscarf, a bright red purse and long, colorful nails.

(Versace / Versace.com)

The dress itself evokes ‘60s vibes. But it has just the right styling to allow it to glide seamlessly into 2021.

Dua Lipa isn’t the only celeb who we’ve seen rocking the little yellow Versace dress. Ariana Grande wore it on the The Late Late Show With James Corden.

In June, Grande appeared on Corden’s late-night show. Together – with Marissa Jaret Winkour, who played Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway musical Hairspray – Corden and Grande performed “No Lockdowns Anymore,” to the tune of “Good Morning Baltimore,” the opening number of Hairspray.

(The Late Late Show With James Corden / CBS)

In the video, Grande looks flawless in the yellow Versace dress paired with matching yellow tights and yellow platform heeled sandals.

Where To Snatch The Little Yellow Dress

Since the official yellow Versace dress isn’t available for purchase — and since Versace is out of many of our price ranges — we’ve gotta look elsewhere if we want to rock this iconic look.

There are several great yellow retro-inspired dresses to choose from on Amazon.

DRESSTELLS has an adorable rockabilly-esque cocktail dress.

Bbonlinedress Store has a lovely vintage cocktail dress.

Try a buttoned-up twist on the yellow cocktail dress with MUADRESS’s retro square-neck version.

Not all of these little retro dresses feature the cute yellow belt like the Versace dress does, but just add GACE KARIN’s yellow belt to accessorize to your liking.

Little black dress, watch out. A new style staple has arrived.

