Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Don’t boggle down your suitcase with your entire makeup collection on your next vacay. Instead, opt for the convenience of travel-sized makeup. Travel-sized makeup is lightweight and ideal for jet setters. Minis can also help you discover a new favorite beauty product for half the cost.

So take a look at our fan-favorite minis that will keep you from overstuffing your bag but won’t compromise your beauty routine.

Mini Translucent Loose Setting Powder

(Ulta)

A cult favorite, the Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder is beloved for its sensational ability to blur imperfections instantly. Moreover, this aspiring beauty guru’s favorite is ideal for on-the-go beauty. Adding this loose-setting powder to your travel bag will never weigh you down. Literally.

Travel Size Better Than Sex Waterproof Volumizing Mascara

(Ulta)

The Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara is a must-have for your next getaway. Don’t worry about this mascara running down your checks at the pool. Alternatively, be a poolside goddess by transforming your lashes into the sexiest voluminous eyelashes you’ve ever seen with this iconic waterproof formula.

Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil Mini

(Ulta)

Deemed as the holy grail of brow pencils, Benefit Cosmetic’s Goof Proof Shape & Fill Mini glides on seamlessly for jaw-dropping gorgeous brows. Best of all, this formula is waterproof to keep your brows on point all day, so there’s no need to reapply.

The POREfessional: Matte Rescue Mattifying Gel Mini

(Ulta)

Speaking of Benefit Cosmetics, achieve an awe-inspiring matte finish with the fan-favorite Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Matte Rescue Mattifying Gel Mini. This show-stopping matte primer will control shine and absorb excess surface oil leaving you feeling clean and refreshed.

Travel Size Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

(Ulta)

Beach hair and just don’t care? But what about those dreaded raccoon eyes? Luckily under eye smudges can easily be avoided!

Lancome’s powerful but gentle travel-sized eye makeup remover can banish even your most stubborn eye makeup. It’s perfect, and did I mention the mini size is also adorable?

Cover Shot Matte Eyeshadow Palette

(Ulta)

Take the guesswork out of packing with this compact mini palette from Smashbox that will keep you looking like a bombshell all vacay long! The Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette offers striking matte colors to create fabulous eyeshadow combinations. Plus, it features all of your staple colors, so you’ll always have what you need.

Mini MAC Lipstick

(Ulta)

Treat your lips to a long-lasting Mini MAC Lipstick. The formula is rich and creamy, and you can choose from major cult favorites for half the price. My favorite? The shade Whirl all the way.

Mini Radiant Creamy Concealer

(Ulta)

Dark under-eye circles, be gone! America’s number one concealer, NARS Mini Radiant Creamy Concealer, is now conveniently purse-sized. The NARS mini concealer is always ready for an on-the-go touch-up. With this handy mini, you’ll always be Insta-ready no matter where the open road takes you.

