Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If I could only have one makeup product for the rest of my life, it would be blush. One sweep and you look revived, refreshed, and ready. But it’s not always that easy.

With the endless amount of blush options available, it can be difficult to know what is right for you. Do you go with a powder or a cream? What about a tint? But more importantly, which color is right for your complexion? Peach? Rose? Berry?

We took the guesswork out for you and gathered expert advice on choosing the right blush color for all skin tones.

Why Blush Color Matters

(Wilda Nairani / Shutterstock.com)

In my early makeup days, I would buy any pretty-looking blush in the store and sweep it all over my cheeks. Little did I know that my medium skin tone soon looked gray and ashy because I chose something too light. So naturally, I gravitated toward darker tones. Having grabbed something too deep, I began to look cakey and powdery.

This is why choosing the right color matters. It’s not one shade fits all.

Makeup artist and creator, Ellice Darien, explains that a shade too dark or too light can “give you a clown-like appearance” and can even affect your outfit choice and hair color.

This is a result of your cheeks being a central focus point of the face. The color you choose will affect all other aspects of your look.

CTZN Cosmetics’ co-founder, Naseesha Khan, suggests opting for “a shade that will be the most flattering and natural-looking.” But a natural shade for someone with a deeper skin tone will not look the same on someone with a fairer skin tone. So, how do you know what’s right for you? Let’s break it down.

It’s All About Undertones

Before you can determine which color looks best on your skin tone, you need to know what your undertone is.

Camille Calvet, two-time Emmy award-winning makeup artist and founder of SilcSkin says an easy way to figure out your undertone is by thinking about your jewelry preferences.

“If gold jewelry looks the best on you, you most likely have warm or golden undertones,” says Calvet. “If silver jewelry looks great on you, you most likely have cool or pink undertones. If you’re able to wear gold or silver, then you probably have neutral undertones.”

If you’re still unsure, Calvet suggests taking a look at the color of your veins. If they are a greenish color and you have yellow or olive hues in your skin, then you most likely have a warm, golden undertone. If your veins are blue and your skin has pink and blue hues, then you have a cool undertone. Neutral undertones possess both of those attributes.

After you have your undertone nailed down, then you can successfully dive into skin tones and blush colors.

Blush for Fair Skin Tones

When it comes to fair skin, softer corals and pinks are best. Khan says it really depends on your skin’s undertone.

If you have cooler pink undertones, Khan suggests trying a soft pink. However, if you have a warmer, gold undertone, opt for a coral or peach shade for “the ultimate pop of color.”

If you’re unsure, Calvet says peach is usually your best bet. Her favorite? Benefit Cosmetics’ Dandelion Baby-Pink Blush.

Blush for Medium Skin Tones

If you would consider yourself to have more of a medium skin tone, then you should probably reach for the muaves, berries and deep corals.

If you have cooler, pink undertones, Khan says to grab a mauve or a rich pink blush that will “help give that no makeup makeup look.” If your skin is warmer and golden, she suggests trying a deep coral shade to achieve a sun-kissed glow.

Other options for medium skin tones are peach and apricot colors. Calvet recommends Nars’ Orgasm peach shade of Nars’ Luster color.

Blush for Deeper Skin Tones

According to Khan’s expert advice, deep berries, fuchsias, hot pinks and fiery corals were made for you!

Khan says fuchsias will be best for both cool and neutral undertones, while warm and golden undertones will look great in hot pinks and corals.

However, Calvet recommends keeping the color choice warm to avoid looking ashy. She also prefers going with matte shades to cancel out any potential oiliness. Our favorite is Bare Minerals’ Gen Nude Powder Blush in shade “You Had Me At Merlot.”

While there are endless tips and ticks to choosing the best blush color for your complexion, it ultimately comes down to one thing – you! When in doubt, choose what you feel confident and best in. There’s no way to make a mistake when you feel great.

More Beauty Stories:

Here Are All Of The Hidden Truths About Clean Skincare Lingo

The Best Products From Clinique That Are Actually Worth Spending Your Money On

J Lo Used This Day Cream For Years To Give Her A Youthful Glow, And It’s Only $45