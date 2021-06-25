Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A recent trip to the optometrist sent me into a frenzy. The optometrist checked my eyes and announced that my eyes look like a 50-something-year-old’s. For reference, I’m 28. To say the least, I was freaked.

And what is the culprit of my rapidly decaying eyes you ask? Screen use and blue light. I couldn’t really argue with that, since I’ve been working remotely (AKA on my laptop) for the past three years. This means I spend at the very least 40 hours a week in front of a screen.

This led to my love of blue light glasses.

What Is Blue Light?

Blue light is something we all need to know about, because most of us, if not all of us, are affected by it on a daily basis.

Blue light is created by blue wavelengths that help us focus and concentrate. Not so bad, right? However, if exposed to it too much, it can have serious negative effects on our retinals, long-term vision and sleep. Usually, we are exposed to blue light through out televisions, phones and laptops. Basically, any screens.

What Can We Do About It?

But don’t worry, there is a pretty simple way to reduce the negative impacts of blue light on our fatigued eyes: blue light glasses!

(K8-vi/Unsplash)

If you don’t already have some, it’s really time to jump on the bandwagon—whether or not you wear glasses already. Yep, you heard that right. Even if you don’t need seeing eye glasses, blue light glasses can still be helpful. And if you do wear reading glasses or prescription glasses, now’s a good time to invest in some blue light blocking lenses.

But what do these special glasses do? In simple terms, they block blue light from entering your eyes. As a result, they can help reduce headaches, eye fatigue, potential damage to your vision and improve your sleep.

What Are Some Cute And Affordable Options?

If you are wanting to add a pair of blue light glasses into your life, there are so many options that are easy on the eyes (pun intended) and the wallet. Check out some super fun options below.

2-Pack Blue Light Glasses

Tortoise Shell Blue Light Glasses

Round Pink Blue Light Glasses

Amazon literally has thousands of options to choose from when it comes to blue light blocking glasses. Go check them out, find something you love and give your eyes the love they deserve. Plus, who doesn’t love a new pair of fun glasses?

More Health + Wellness Stories:

How To Find A Therapist On A Budget – Because You Deserve Help, Too

Morning Vs. Evening: This Is The Best Time To Workout According To Experts

The Best Mineral Sunscreens That Won’t Leave You Feeling Greasy