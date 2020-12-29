The Best Bald Actors In Hollywood Today

Howie Mandel

While you may most easily recognize this bald star as host of such shows as America’s Got Talent or Funny You Should Ask, Howie Mandel also has a long history of acting, particularly in voice acting, like in hits such as Gremlins and Muppet Babies. It may also surprise you to know that Mandel is bald by choice. The 65-year-old suffers from OCD, a serious anxiety disorder characterized by irrational fears and obsessive behavior. For Mandel, that behavior is focused around a fear of germs, which is why he says he avoids touching handrails, shaking people’s hands, and doing other everyday things that could expose him to potentially harmful bacteria. The same is true for his head, which he says he keeps shaved to minimize dirt.