The Best Bald Actors In Hollywood Today

Hair is important in Hollywood. From Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise to Zac Efron and Jason Momoa, some of today’s biggest stars boast long, luscious locks. But this doesn’t exclude bald actors from being just as talented—and popular—as their well-coifed counterparts. To prove this point, we’ve rounded up the following list of the best bald actors in Hollywood.
J.K. Simmons’s incredibly successful 40-plus-year career spans movies, musicals, TV shows, and commercials. He’s starred in some of the small screen’s most popular dramas, including Law & Order, The Closer, and Oz. He also won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for the 2014 movie Whiplash, and has appeared in big-time blockbusters such as Justice League, La La Land, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. And if the 65-year-old actor looks familiar to you but you just can’t place him, it may be because he recently served as spokesperson for a series of hilarious Farmers Insurance commercials.
Before Bruce Willis became one of Hollywood’s most successful big screen bald players, he rose to fame on the small screen as fun-loving detective David Addison on the ABC show Moonlighting. But once audiences saw him as sardonic cop John McClane in the 1987 action flick Die Hard, his fate as an action star was sealed. The 65-year-old actor went on to star in four Die Hard sequels, in addition to mega-hits like 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, The Sixth Sense, The Whole Nine Yards, Unbreakable, and Sin City.
Thanks to unforgettable films like Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight, as well as his iconic portrayal as Nick Fury in 11 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Samuel L. Jackson is one of today’s best-known bald actors. The highly prolific performer has appeared in more than 150 films, and even at age 72, shows no signs of slowing down. Next up, he’s slated to once again reprise his role as super spy Nick Fury for an upcoming Disney+ streaming series called Secret Invasion.
Michael Keaton first became a movie star back in the 1980s. Known for starring roles in box-office hits like Night Shift, Mr. Mom, Beetlejuice, and Batman, the performer’s popularity waned in the ‘90s and 2000s. But that changed in 2014, when Keaton was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for his performance in the Oscar-winning film Birdman. Since then, the now-almost-smooth-headed 69-year-old has continued to appear in critically-acclaimed films, including Spotlight and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
This 73-year old actor has been working steadily since the 1970s. He got his start with small TV and movie parts, eventually working his way up to a starring role in the 1987 crime drama Wiseguy, for which he nabbed an Emmy nomination. He’s also appeared in classic films such as Airplane!, Gremlins, Beverly Hills Cop, and 48 Hrs. But fans probably know him best as the hard-headed hitman Mike Ehrmantraut on the AMC shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Banks has earned five Emmy nominations for this role and won a Critics' Choice Television Award for playing Mike Ehrmantraut in 2015.
Also known by his ring name “The Rock,” this professional-wrestler-turned-actor has become one of the biggest box office stars on the planet. His films have grossed more than $10.5 billion worldwide and include smash hits like The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Moana, and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also starred at Lou Hobbs in five films from The Fast and the Furious franchise, and played retired NFL player Spencer Strasmore for five seasons on the popular HBO series, Ballers.
A veteran movie actor, Stanley Tucci has appeared in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and critically-acclaimed indie films. In 1996, he co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the comedy-drama film Big Night, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay and a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best New Director. Since then, he’s continued to star in small independent films while also taking on more recognizable roles in movies like The Devil Wears Prada and The Hunger Games film franchise.
In addition to being a hilarious comedic actor, this 53-year-old star is an accomplished athlete. During the early to mid 1990s, he was a defensive end and linebacker for the NFL, playing for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and the Washington Redskins. After retiring from football in 1997, he set his sights on an acting career and eventually landed his breakout role on the 2002 comedy Friday After Next. He also spent four seasons playing Julius Rock on the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, and is currently charming audiences as Terry Jeffords and the hit show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Stage and screen star Patrick Stewart is perhaps one of the best-known baldies in Hollywood. This may be due to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which earned him legions of devoted (and sometimes obsessive) fans. But Stewart is also an accomplished Thespian who spent years as a member of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. In addition, he's beloved for playing Professor Charles Xavier in seven X-Men movies and even voiced the character in several popular video games, including X-Men Legends and X-Men: Next Dimension.
Born on April 20, 1970, 50-year-old Shemar Moore is a very popular bald actor. After appearing on the soap opera The Young and the Restless and hosting a syndicated version of the dance series Soul Train, he spent 11 years playing Special Agent Derek Morgan on the hit TV show Criminal Minds. Moore took home an Emmy Award for his performance in 2015, and has also won eight NAACP Image Awards. He currently stars on the CBS drama S.W.A.T. and has appeared in movies like Justice League vs. Teen Titans, The Death of Superman, and Reign of the Supermen.
Critics have compared this British actor to iconic action stars of the 1980s and ‘90s, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. An accomplished athlete and martial artist, the 53-year-old has a knack for playing tough antiheroes in action-packed movies like Snatch, The Transporter, The Expendables, and Crank. He also appeared in three Fast & the Furious movies, starred in the 2011 movie The Mechanic (which was a remake of a gritty 1972 Charles Bronson film), and its high-grossing 2016 sequel, Mechanic: Resurrection.
Born Mark Sinclair, Vin Diesel is another bald action movie star. Best-known for playing Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious movie franchise, he’s also kicked ass in high-octane hits such as Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to his signature smooth head, the 53-year-old actor is known for his deep voice and carefully-guarded private life. Earlier this year, Diesel took an expected foray into the pop music world with his catchy and upbeat dance single, “Feel Like I Do.”
While you may most easily recognize this bald star as host of such shows as America’s Got Talent or Funny You Should Ask, Howie Mandel also has a long history of acting, particularly in voice acting, like in hits such as Gremlins and Muppet Babies. It may also surprise you to know that Mandel is bald by choice. The 65-year-old suffers from OCD, a serious anxiety disorder characterized by irrational fears and obsessive behavior. For Mandel, that behavior is focused around a fear of germs, which is why he says he avoids touching handrails, shaking people’s hands, and doing other everyday things that could expose him to potentially harmful bacteria. The same is true for his head, which he says he keeps shaved to minimize dirt.