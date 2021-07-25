Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space With These Must Have Accessories

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This time of year is all about spending time with your loved ones in the warm summer sunshine. Whether you’re throwing a BBQ in your backyard, sipping a glass of wine on your patio or watching the birds from your screened-in deck, these adorable backyard accessories will be sure to upgrade your outdoor activities.

Hammock Hanging Rope Swing

Snuggle up with a book in this comfy and cozy hammock swing. You can easily install this hammock chair onto your porch or patio roof and swing away all your troubles. Stylish and sturdy, this swing chair will be the favorite of kids and adults alike.

Solar Hanging Lantern

This solar hanging lantern will make your outdoor hideaway the place for a soirée. Beautiful and intricately designed, this lantern looks great during the day or night. At night, however, it will steal the show, as this lantern displays a beautiful Fleur-de-lis pattern onto the floor.

Outdoor Pillow Covers

These geometric pillow covers will brighten up any outdoor setting! Cute and durable, these pillowcases will put a smile on all of your guests’ faces.

Shell-Shaped Wind Chimes

These beautiful handmade wind chimes are a must-have for any patio or porch. Made with gorgeous capiz shells, these chimes will add a sense of calm to your outside space. The sun catcher in the middle will also cast peaceful rainbows across your setting.

Pattern Planter Pot

Add some greenery to your patio with this set of quality-made ceramic planters. You can choose from either terracotta or white colored planters. Plus, each one comes with matching saucer, a stainless-steel drainage net and a felt pad for the bottom to protect your furniture from any scratches.

Outdoor String Lights

No outdoor space would be complete without string lights! These incandescent 50-foot-long string lights are waterproof and dimmable. Set the ambiance with these Edison string lights, and enjoy your outside space in the evening too.

Solar Bird Feeder

Create an inviting outdoor space with this dual bird feeder and lantern. The birds will love this solar-powered feeder when it’s full of seeds, but when it’s empty, you’ll love the colorful lantern glow.

Outdoor Orange Nordic Rug

This area rug is ideal for large, outdoor spaces. Fade-resistant, durable, and easy to maintain, this rug will look picture perfect on your back deck or porch. Available in an array of earth tones, this rug will upgrade your outdoor space.

More Home & Decor Stories:

6 Common Laundry Mistakes You’re Probably Making & How To Fix Them

This Is The Surprisingly Efficient Way To Redecorate Your Home For Absolutely No Cost

The Struggles Of House Hunting As A Self-Employed Millennial