Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Angelina Jolie in a white dress with Brad Pitt in a tuxedo Celebrities Angelina Jolie ‘Furious’ After ‘Hands-On Dad’ Brad Pitt Fires All Of Their Nannies?

Brad Pitt just won 50/50 custody of his six kids with Angelina Jolie. Now, one tabloid is claiming his ex-wife is furious with him for firing their children’s nannies. Gossip Cop investigates.  Is Pitt Taking Control? “Brad’s ripping up his single-parenting playbook and changing the rules considerably,” an unnamed source tells the National Enquirer. According […]

 by Cortland Ann
Meghan McCain wears a black blouse to a Netflix premiere News Candace Owens, Kimberly Guilfoyle In The Running To Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View?’

Is The View “scrambling” to replace Meghan McCain with a “Trump Republican” like former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle or Candace Owens? An outlet reports that producers are rushing to find a conservative to take McCain’s place after she unexpectedly announced she was exiting the popular hot topic debate show. Gossip Cop looks into the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of celeb cookbooks Lifestyle These 8 Surprising Celeb Cookbooks Actually Have Deliciously Easy Recipes

We've gathered a list of the best surprising celebrity cookbooks to keep handy so you can prepare some star-studded eats.

by Brittany Baxter
Chrissy Teigen in a green dress with John Legend in a tuxedo Celebrities Chrissy Teigen In A ‘Meltdown’ After ‘Desperately’ Begging John Legend To Not Leave Her To Go On Tour?

Is Chrissy Teigen begging her husband John Legend not to leave her to go on tour? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop takes a closer look at the rumor. Chrissy Teigen Telling John Legend ‘Don’t Go’? This week, OK! reports Chrissy Teigen has been “desperately leaning” on her husband, John […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

These 8 Surprising Celeb Cookbooks Actually Have Deliciously Easy Recipes

B
Brittany Baxter
5:00 pm, July 22, 2021
Image of celeb cookbooks
(Amazon)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Sometimes it takes more than scrolling through Pinterest to pull yourself out of a meal-time slump. Decision fatigue is inevitable. However, with a bit of help from some surprising stars, you’ll be whipping up red-carpet-worthy meals in no time!

We’ve gathered a list of the best surprising celebrity cookbooks to keep handy so you can prepare some star-studded eats. 

The Bob Ross Cookbook

“Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends” will help home cooks learn how to prepare soulful dishes as comforting as Bob Ross’ famously soothing voice.

Clever recipes such as “Happy Little Roasted Chicken” and “Golden Sunset Shrimp Scampi” capture the spirit of the painter’s laidback nature. 

The Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends
The Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends
shop now Buy Now

David Burtka: Life is a Party

Spend a weekend in the kitchen preparing showstopping dishes with the help of David Burtka’s “Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration.”

Burtka’s cookbook will help party hosts throw a dinner party for the ages, with the most impressive spreads. Enjoy 106 recipes, explore unique party themes and discover fun playlists for your guests. 

Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration
Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration
shop now Buy Now

From Crook to Cook: Snoop Dogg Cookbook 

You’ve seen him on “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” now fans can welcome him into their kitchen! From Amazon’s best-selling “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from The Boss Dogg’s Kitchen,” comes 50 mind-blowingly delicious soul food staples. Look for some of Snoop’s favorites like Baked Mac & Cheese, Easy Orange Chicken and Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips. 

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen
shop now Buy Now

Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook

Go on the ultimate bad-ass journey alongside Danny Trejo as you learn how to make mouthwatering recipes similar to those seen in Mr. Trejo’s taco restaurants and donut shop.

Recreate tasty favorites from the “Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook,” such as nacho donuts, carnitas tacos and vegan cauliflower tacos.

Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook
Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook
shop now Buy Now

True Comfort: A Gluten-Free Cookbook 

Join a former MTV Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari and find delectable gluten-free recipes the whole family can enjoy.

With “True Comfort: A Gluten Free Cookbook,” gluten-free foodies can enjoy over 130 wholesome recipes they’re guaranteed to love. 

True Comfort: A Gluten Free Cookbook
True Comfort: A Gluten Free Cookbook
shop now Buy Now

Antoni in the Kitchen

Bring the culinary genius Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye” home with the bestselling cookbook, “Antoni In The Kitchen.” Moreover, home cooks will undoubtedly feel Porowski’s unrelenting passion, warmth and joy for food resonate through his inspiring cookbook. 

Antoni in the Kitchen
Antoni in the Kitchen
shop now Buy Now

In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites

We love keeping up with the Kardashians, especially in the kitchen.

Kris Jenner shares some Instagram-worthy dishes, along with family memories they evoke. “In the Kitchen with Kris” is a must-have cookbook for fans of the Kardashians and those looking for impeccable entertaining tips. 

In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites
In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites
shop now Buy Now

More Food & Drink Stories:

It Turns Out You Can Make Hard Boiled Eggs Without Boiling Them – Here’s How

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Subway Launched New Menu Items In A Bid To Draw Back Customers, But Is It Too Late?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.