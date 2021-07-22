These 8 Surprising Celeb Cookbooks Actually Have Deliciously Easy Recipes

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Sometimes it takes more than scrolling through Pinterest to pull yourself out of a meal-time slump. Decision fatigue is inevitable. However, with a bit of help from some surprising stars, you’ll be whipping up red-carpet-worthy meals in no time!

We’ve gathered a list of the best surprising celebrity cookbooks to keep handy so you can prepare some star-studded eats.

The Bob Ross Cookbook

“Bob Ross Cookbook: Happy Little Recipes for Family and Friends” will help home cooks learn how to prepare soulful dishes as comforting as Bob Ross’ famously soothing voice.

Clever recipes such as “Happy Little Roasted Chicken” and “Golden Sunset Shrimp Scampi” capture the spirit of the painter’s laidback nature.

David Burtka: Life is a Party

Spend a weekend in the kitchen preparing showstopping dishes with the help of David Burtka’s “Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration.”

Burtka’s cookbook will help party hosts throw a dinner party for the ages, with the most impressive spreads. Enjoy 106 recipes, explore unique party themes and discover fun playlists for your guests.

From Crook to Cook: Snoop Dogg Cookbook

You’ve seen him on “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” now fans can welcome him into their kitchen! From Amazon’s best-selling “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from The Boss Dogg’s Kitchen,” comes 50 mind-blowingly delicious soul food staples. Look for some of Snoop’s favorites like Baked Mac & Cheese, Easy Orange Chicken and Fried Bologna Sandwiches with Chips.

Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook

Go on the ultimate bad-ass journey alongside Danny Trejo as you learn how to make mouthwatering recipes similar to those seen in Mr. Trejo’s taco restaurants and donut shop.

Recreate tasty favorites from the “Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook,” such as nacho donuts, carnitas tacos and vegan cauliflower tacos.

True Comfort: A Gluten-Free Cookbook

Join a former MTV Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari and find delectable gluten-free recipes the whole family can enjoy.

With “True Comfort: A Gluten Free Cookbook,” gluten-free foodies can enjoy over 130 wholesome recipes they’re guaranteed to love.

Antoni in the Kitchen

Bring the culinary genius Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye” home with the bestselling cookbook, “Antoni In The Kitchen.” Moreover, home cooks will undoubtedly feel Porowski’s unrelenting passion, warmth and joy for food resonate through his inspiring cookbook.

In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites

We love keeping up with the Kardashians, especially in the kitchen.

Kris Jenner shares some Instagram-worthy dishes, along with family memories they evoke. “In the Kitchen with Kris” is a must-have cookbook for fans of the Kardashians and those looking for impeccable entertaining tips.

More Food & Drink Stories:

It Turns Out You Can Make Hard Boiled Eggs Without Boiling Them – Here’s How

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Subway Launched New Menu Items In A Bid To Draw Back Customers, But Is It Too Late?