When I think of Clinique, my mind automatically goes back to the late ’90s. I would stealthily creep into the bathroom to “borrow” my mom’s Clinique makeup and makeup remover. Carefully, I would use her moisturizer, blush, mascara and whatever else I could get my teenage hands on. Seeing my interest in makeup sparked, she even bought me some of my own Clinique makeup, and my first perfume, Clinique Happy. I was hooked!

However, just because my mind wanders to the ’90s when I think of Clinique doesn’t mean they haven’t kept up with the times! Honestly, Clinique was always ahead of the game. Their use of dermatological-developed and high-quality ingredients has been their staple since 1968. Their products are also free of parabens, phthalates, fragrances, irritants and allergens, which we can all appreciate. I took a trip down memory lane and found some of my favorite Clinique products (and some new wonderfully reviewed products) that are definitely worth the money.

NEW Even Better Clinical™ Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25

A foundation and serum in one? Yes, please! This serum foundation will protect your skin with its SPF 25 and will give you a matte finish with buildable coverage. With over 30 shades to choose from, you can match your tone with the handy drop-down menu with shades and undertones listed. It contains vitamin C for brightening your skin, salicylic acid to help clear up breakouts and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate your skin. (Clinique, $42)

Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+

This was the first moisturizer that made me feel like I had the smoothest, prettiest skin ever. This silky lotion lasts eight hours, absorbs quickly and helps balance the skin’s moisture levels.



A reviewer raved, “I love this lotion so much! It only takes two pumps to do my whole face and neck. It doesn’t feel greasy and has no smell to bug you all day.” (Clinique, $29.50)

All About Clean™ Foaming Facial Soap

This gentle foaming cleanser is creamy, non-drying and contains hyaluronic acid for a softer result. Formulated for dry combination skin, this cleanser removes all the yuckies of the day. But, don’t fret, other skin types! Clinique has tons of other cleansers, too. All About Clean™ 2-in-1 Cleansing + Exfoliating Jelly is perfect for all skin types, Acne Solutions™ Cleansing Gel is great for, you guessed it, acne-prone skin and Extra Gentle Cleansing Foam works well for sensitive skin types. (Clinique, $22.50)

Clinique Happy™ Perfume Rollerball

This adorable rollerball of the sunniest, freshest, happiest scent is perfect to pop in your purse and go! Created in 1998, Clinique Happy is an iconic scent with notes of citrus, honeysuckle and bergamot. Other Clinique My Happy™ fragrances include Lily of the Beach, Peony Picnic and Happy Splash.

Reviewers agree that this rollerball is refreshing, uplifting and will put a smile on your face. One reviewer stated, “This is perfect to carry in your handbag so you can freshen up your perfume midday, it’s also perfect for weekend getaways so you don’t have to pack a full-sized perfume bottle.” (Clinique, $23)

Take the Day Off™ Micellar Cleansing Towelettes for Face & Eyes

Great for traveling, camping or at the gym, these towelettes are what we’ve been searching for. These wipes are gentle enough to remove eye makeup (they’re ophthalmologist-tested), come in a re-sealable package and work well without water. Reviewers rave that they don’t leave a residue, they’re effective and super convenient. (Clinique, $16)

Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

This tinted lip balm is great for summer days when you want a pop of color but wearing anything heavy isn’t gonna happen. Formulated with mango and shea butter, this nourishing balm will leave your lips soft and moisturized. Cute colors include Whole Lotta Honey, Mega Melon and Mighty Mimosa, but there are so many more colors to choose from. (Clinique, $18.50)

Even Better™ All-Over Concealer + Eraser

This is the best concealer to decrease undereye puffiness, improve fine lines and conceal dark spots and other imperfections. It has 42 color choices, a built-in blurring blender and will stay put for 12 hours. Formulated with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and caffeine, this concealer actually improves your skin with continued use. (Clinique, $26)

High Impact™ Mascara

A reviewer declared their love for this mascara, stating, “I received a sample of this mascara many years ago and have been hooked ever since! It is never clumpy, is easy to use and it builds nicely for light or full coverage. I also like [that] the color is truly black, and not grayish like some drug store brands. The brush is soft and can be used comfortably against the lash line. Love it!” (Clinique, $20)

Deep Comfort™ Body Butter

Rich, luxurious and soothing, this body butter is recommended by 97% of reviewers. Appropriate for all skin types, even eczema-prone skin, this body butter melts into your skin leaving soft, smooth, silky skin. Dermatologist-tested, this body butter isn’t greasy or oily, but’s it’s definitely worth the money. (Clinique, $34)

