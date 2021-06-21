15 Genius Kitchen Items From Amazon You’ll Actually Use

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I am always on the lookout for fun, new products to add to my kitchen collection. And these genius kitchen items will surely meet your economical, eco-friendly and organizational needs. From the best chef knife to an easy-to-clean rolling pin, your kitchen will be your favorite room in the house. Scroll down for 15 amazing Amazon products.

Rada Cutlery French Chef Knife

An American-made product, this chef knife will be your go-to when preparing meals. While it’s a professional knife, you don’t need to be a professional chef to use it. Made from stainless steel and featuring an aluminum handle, you’ll be cutting and dicing your veggies with ease.

Rada Cutlery Quick Edge Knife Sharpener

Keep your chef knife (and all your other knives, too) safe and sharp. Reviewers (and my husband) swear by this knife sharpener.

Madesmart Basic Gadget Tray Organizer

Keep all your kitchen utensils safely organized. This tray is sturdy with non-slip feet, is easy to clean and has a soft-grip lining to keep everything in place. Buy a few to make your junk drawer less junky, your utensil drawers less messy and your desk drawer perfectly organized.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer

Who needs a whole colander when you can strain your pasta with this space-saving strainer? Its universal size will fit most round pots and pans, and its small compact shape will make storage a breeze.

Silicone Stretch Lids Covers

We’ve got leftovers, we’ve got a container, but where’s the dang lid? I love these silicone stretch lids and use them all of the time; they’re so handy! They come in a variety of sizes to fit different-sized containers, create a perfect seal to prevent leaks and are dishwasher safe. What’s not to love?

2021 Upgraded Meat Thermometer

Where would we be without a handy meat thermometer? We’d be somewhere eating dry or undercooked chicken. This thermometer is made of stainless steel, is backlit and is also waterproof. It’s quick, accurate, convenient and will keep your cooking game strong.

Silicone Utensil Rest With Drip Pad

I’ll be investing in one of these after my shrimp pasta cooking fiasco tonight. There were too many cooking utensils and not enough room on the spoon rest. Made from silicone, this utensil rest will keep your counters clean, fit various utensil sizes and is dishwasher safe.

KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnel Set Of 4

We love these collapsible funnels that are functional, space-saving and easy to clean. These funnels keep messes at bay and are dishwasher safe.

Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother

Make your own latte art with this reasonably priced milk frother! An Amazon reviewer exclaimed, “Money saver right here! No more $6 almond milk lattes! I’ve bought many different handheld frothers, and this one is my favorite. I’m a barista (used to be, anyway..) and this one makes the best alternative milk (almond, coconut, cashew, etc…) froth.”

Everyday Delights Chicken Silicone Infuser For Herbs

Cute, functional and funny, this silicone infuser will keep you from fishing out herbs and peppercorns from soups and stews.

Stainless Steel Herb Stripper

Speaking of herbs, save yourself even more time with this herb stripper. Strip kale, basil, thyme, rosemary and more in seconds.

Skoy Cloth Swedish Dishcloth

Transition to a more eco-friendly kitchen by ditching the paper towels and buying some super absorbent dishcloths. We love these Swedish dishcloths that save money and help the environment.

Silicone Sponge Dish Sponge

Ditch the old-school disposable dish sponge and invest in a reusable silicone dish sponge. Clean pots, pans or veggies, and once done, throw the sponge in the dishwasher to clean and disinfect.

Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper

If you love popcorn, then this is the popper for you! Collapsible, easy to use and money-saving, this it will pop the most perfect popcorn.

Remeel Silicone Rolling Pin

Upgrade your baking game with this silicone rolling pin. A reviewer said, “Works better than my old overly sized wooden rolling pin; cleans up better, too.”

