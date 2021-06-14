Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Playing in the sun is risky business, so it’s important to always say yes to sun protection. Yet, not all sunscreens are created equally. With active mineral ingredients such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens often score much higher than chemical sunscreens. Although many mineral sunscreens contain powerful sun protection with fewer health concerns, they often leave a white cast and greasy film on the skin. That’s why we’ve rounded up our top picks for the best mineral sunscreens that are easy to blend and are the least greasy.

Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen is ideal for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. La Roche-Posay’s sunscreen also uses clay in its formulation. Plus, it features a delicate, dry-touch, non-greasy finish so that the skin feels soothed and protected from the sun.

Revered for its compelling blend of probiotics and exotic fruits such as pineapple and papaya, Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen is all the rage! Tula’s lightweight mineral sunscreen goes on smoothly and leaves a sun-kissed dewy glow. This product is a go-to mineral sunscreen that’s perfect for those natural days.

Sun-goers looking for the best in sun protection shouldn’t expect anything less from Clinique’s Pep Start Daily UV Protector. Clinique’s 100% mineral formula is ultra-lightweight. It’s also paired with a universal perfecting tint ideal for all skin types. It’s ideal for flawless, natural beauty.

Say goodbye to the tacky, sticky feel of classic sunscreens, and say hello to Everyday Humans, Oh My Bod! Fall in love with the velvety feel of this SPF50 sun protector and body lotion while enjoying the subtle refreshing scent of cucumber. This water resistant sunscreen also contains hyaluronic acid. Yes, please!

bioClarity’s SunFilter mineral sunscreen provides optimal sun protection for the face. The sunscreen also improves the appearance of sun-damaged or irritated skin while providing 2.45x more protection against free radical damage than conventional mineral sunscreens, making it a top choice among consumers.

COOLA’s Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Crème has a luxurious, airy, light texture. With its supercharged antioxidants, plant-derived properties, along with Niacinamide, which helps soothe and soften skin, you’ll crave COOLA’s ultra-hydrating effects.

Neutrogena’s Sheer Zinc Face Mineral Sunscreen is uniquely formulated for the face. Their mineral sunscreen layers beautifully under makeup for a flawless appearance. Neutrogena’s mineral sunscreen also contains 100% naturally sourced zinc oxide and a powerful blend of antioxidants to protect against burning UVB and aging UVA rays. With its impressive sun-protecting features, Neutrogena’s affordable mineral sunscreen is also praised for its dry-touch technology that provides a non-greasy finish.

Outfitted with the EWG’s generally recognized safe and effective active ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30 is a top choice. This dual-acting face lotion, mineral sunscreen and tint is ideal for all skin types, leaving a natural, healthy glow.

Thinksport’s Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+ is EWG top rated, dermatologist tested and mineral based. It also protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays immediately upon application and without the use of harsh chemicals.

