 by Cortland Ann
Image of women wearing bike shorts Lifestyle Bike Shorts Are Still Trending For A Reason – Here’s Why You Need A Pair ASAP

Yep, those stretchy, skin-tight, athletic-looking shorts are in style. And it’s a hard trend to complain about because they’re just so damn comfy.

 by Kelsey Michal
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In case you weren’t already aware, bike shorts are in. Yep, those stretchy, skin-tight, athletic-looking shorts are in style. And it’s a hard trend to complain about because they’re just so damn comfy.

Celebrities Spotted In Bike Shorts

Celebrities and influencers have been seen rocking this on-trend short, too. Bella Hadid wore bright red bike shorts with a creamy crop top, animal print tote and chunky sneakers.

(The Zoe Report)

Kendall Jenner was seen in tight black bike shorts with a white and navy zip-up, gray sneakers and some very ‘90s-vibe sunglasses.

(The Zoe Report)

Gigi Hadid also rocked some bike shorts in an effortlessly cool outfit. She combined the shorts with a loose white tee, unbuttoned denim shirt, jean jacket and black sandals over black socks.

(The Zoe Report)

Where To Buy Bike Shorts

Along with their versatility and unbeatable comfort, one of the best things about bike shorts is that they don’t need to break the bank. Amazon has quite a few affordable options you’ll want to wear again and again.

BALEAF’s high-waist biker shorts are an Amazon bestseller. They’ve got a band at the top that nicely hugs the hips and waist. There are also pockets that fit your phone. Choose from a variety of lengths and a variety of colors, including black, dark green, wine red, heather purple and light grey. 

Women's 8
Women's 8" High Waist Biker Shorts With Side Pockets
shop now Buy Now

Hanes is another great option for a comfortable but flattering bike short. Their bike shorts have a seven-inch inseam, and they’re available in two colors: black and charcoal heather. With 90% cotton and 10% spandex, they feel comfortable and have just the right amount of stretch. 

Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
shop now Buy Now

If you’re looking for an even sportier version of bike shorts, Under Armour is an obvious choice. They make high-quality, comfortable, stylish athletic wear that never disappoints. Get their mid-rise, sweat-wicking, anti-odor bike shorts in black, charcoal light heather, midnight navy or mineral blue.

Under Armour Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
Under Armour Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
shop now Buy Now

Want cotton bike shorts? We don’t blame you. With TheMogan Store’s cotton bike shorts, you can be in ultimate comfort the whole day long. Their mid-thigh, high-waist shorts have an elastic waistband and are made of stretchy material. They’ve also got plenty of colors to choose from, including khaki green, golden mustard, peach, rust, baby blue and silver.

TheMogan Cotton Mid Thigh High Waist Active Shorts
TheMogan Cotton Mid Thigh High Waist Active Shorts
shop now Buy Now

You’ll love how these VALANDY bike shorts sit on your waist, hips and thighs. The high-rise cut contours your curves, following your natural shape. They’re great for working out, lounging around or using as part of an outfit for going out and about like the celebs do.

High Wasit Biker Shorts (3 Pairs)
High Wasit Biker Shorts (3 Pairs)
shop now Buy Now

