You Still Have Time To Shop These 2021 Beauty Memorial Day Deals

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dolly Parton in all white, with her mouth agape Celebrities Report: Dolly Parton’s Wedding Anniversary Was Terrible As She Fears It Could Be Last With Husband

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. Good for them! One report says it was a dour occasion, however, as Parton fears it will be their last. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dolly’s Disaster Anniversary’ The National Enquirer, Dolly Parton, and Carl Dean “marked their 55th wedding anniversary May 30, but the […]

 by Matthew Radulski
close up of Will Smith in a plaid jacket News ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Controversy, Will Smith’s Divorce Ultimatum, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

With the end of May and Memorial Day just around the corner, plenty of folks have been taking it easy this week. In Hollywood, however, the tabloids and paparazzi never sleep. Gossip Cop has stayed busy reporting on a number of rumors and news stories this week — here’s what you may have missed. Will […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kristen Bell playfully pouts over her shoulder while wearing a black dress News Kristen Bell’s Sexy Swimsuit Is The Perfect Homage To Julia Roberts’ Most Iconic Role

Kristen Bell’s two-toned, knit swimsuit is giving us major Pretty Woman vibes. The sexy, cut-out suit is the perfect nod to Julia Roberts’ character’s iconic outfit. Bell is the epitome of carefree summer in her latest snap thanks to this flirty, fun swimwear.  Kristen Bell Is Definitely Summer Ready While out on a girls’ trip […]

 by Brianna Morton
Michelle Obama giving a speech Celebrities Michelle Obama Thinks Barack ‘Cheated’ Her Into Giving Up Her Career To Be A Mother?

Does Michelle Obama resent Barack for forcing her to give up her career ambitions to raise their kids? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor. Michelle Obama ‘Never Wanted To Be A Mom’? Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that Michelle Obama […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

You Still Have Time To Shop These 2021 Beauty Memorial Day Deals

R
Ruby McAuliffe
9:36 am, May 28, 2021
Collage of beauty products on sale this Memorial Day weekend.
(Coola/Morphe/Ulta)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with the red, blue and white comes some mega savings. Brands like Philosophy, Coola and NYX Cosmetics are joining in on the fun and are bringing deals that won’t last long. So swap out your current beauty essentials for some summer must-haves this memorial day weekend.

BH Cosmetics

Up to 75% off sitewide

Colorful BH Cosmetics eyeshadow palette
(BH Cosmetics)

BH Cosmetics is offering up to 75% off sitewide. Yes, you read that right!

Now is the time to snag all the things from 35 color eyeshadow palettes to applicator essentials. This deal ends on June 1, so don’t wait long! 

NYX Professional Makeup

25% off sitewide, free strobing cream with $40 purchase

NYX Cosmetics Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen
(NYX Cosmetics)

NYX’s best selling Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color? It’s on sale. The Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen? Also on sale. The Brow Glue that gives you the perfect soap brow? It’s also on sale. 

Everything is 25% off. Plus, you can get a free highlighting cream with a $40 purchase. BRB while I go snag my faves.

Kylie Skin

$10 off SPF products

Image of Kylie Skin sunscreen bottles
(Kylie Skin)

It’s almost summer, which means it’s time to pull out the sunscreen!

All Kylie Skin SPF products are $10 off this memorial day weekend. Choose from sunscreen bundles, oils and broad spectrum face sunscreen

Flower Beauty 

20% off sitewide

Image of Flower Beauty lip and check gel crush.
(Flower Beauty)

Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty line is as cute as she is! And the brand is currently offering 20% off sitewide. Just use code SUMMER2021 for the best savings on the cruelty-free products. 

Philosophy 

The perfect summer pouch with $55 purchase 

Image of Philosophy products
(Philosophy)

Philosophy is meeting all of your self care needs with their line of fragrances, body essentials and skin care

Plus, if you stock up this weekend, you can get all of Philosophy’s favorites in their perfect summer pouch with a $55 purchase. Simply use the code SUMMER at checkout.

Bliss 

Buy 2 get 1 free with code SUMMER21

Bliss sunscreen tube
(Bliss)

Who doesn’t love Bliss?

When you buy any two products online, type in SUMMER21 at checkout and get one free product of your choosing. 

Whether you choose the new Block Star sunscreen, the What a Melon Watermelon Overnight Mask (my personal fave) or the Drench & Quench Serum, you can’t go wrong. 

Morphe 

30% off sitewide with code GIMME30

Image of Morphe Multi-Palettes
(Morphe)

For Morphe’s Glam It All event, they’re offering 30% off sitewide. 

So if you’ve been dying to try the new Quad Goals Multi-Palettes like me, there’s never been a better time!

Revolution Beauty 

Buy 2 get 25% off or buy 3 get 30% off

Revolution Pink Clay Mask jar
(Revolution Beauty)

Revolution is offering 25% or 30% off depending on how many products you buy. In other words, the more you buy, the more you save. So get your shopping on!

Coola

25% off plus free shipping with code SUMMER

Image of Coola SPF scalp and hair mist
(Coola)

Get your suncare on with Coola’s 25% off deal going on now. 

From SPF hair care to organic sunscreen lotion, you won’t want to miss out. Better yet? Use code SUMMER for free shipping.

Ulta Beauty 

50% off hair essentials 

Ulta Beauty tangle teezer brush
(Ulta Beauty)

Your favorite beauty store is offering endless deals for their Gorgeous Hair Event

From now until May 29, you can score up to 50% off on hair essentials like the Tangle Teezer, EVA NYC hot tools and select It’s A 10 products

More Beauty Stories:

FabFitFun’s Summer 2021 Box Is Here, Learn How To Get $10 Off

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Secret For Glowing, Youthful Skin, And It’s Only $18

This Natural Skin Care Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.