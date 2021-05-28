You Still Have Time To Shop These 2021 Beauty Memorial Day Deals

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with the red, blue and white comes some mega savings. Brands like Philosophy, Coola and NYX Cosmetics are joining in on the fun and are bringing deals that won’t last long. So swap out your current beauty essentials for some summer must-haves this memorial day weekend.

BH Cosmetics

Up to 75% off sitewide

(BH Cosmetics)

BH Cosmetics is offering up to 75% off sitewide. Yes, you read that right!

Now is the time to snag all the things from 35 color eyeshadow palettes to applicator essentials. This deal ends on June 1, so don’t wait long!

NYX Professional Makeup

25% off sitewide, free strobing cream with $40 purchase

(NYX Cosmetics)

NYX’s best selling Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color? It’s on sale. The Lift & Snatch! Brow Tint Pen? Also on sale. The Brow Glue that gives you the perfect soap brow? It’s also on sale.

Everything is 25% off. Plus, you can get a free highlighting cream with a $40 purchase. BRB while I go snag my faves.

Kylie Skin

$10 off SPF products

(Kylie Skin)

It’s almost summer, which means it’s time to pull out the sunscreen!

All Kylie Skin SPF products are $10 off this memorial day weekend. Choose from sunscreen bundles, oils and broad spectrum face sunscreen.

Flower Beauty

20% off sitewide

(Flower Beauty)

Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty line is as cute as she is! And the brand is currently offering 20% off sitewide. Just use code SUMMER2021 for the best savings on the cruelty-free products.

Philosophy

The perfect summer pouch with $55 purchase

(Philosophy)

Philosophy is meeting all of your self care needs with their line of fragrances, body essentials and skin care.

Plus, if you stock up this weekend, you can get all of Philosophy’s favorites in their perfect summer pouch with a $55 purchase. Simply use the code SUMMER at checkout.

Bliss

Buy 2 get 1 free with code SUMMER21

(Bliss)

Who doesn’t love Bliss?

When you buy any two products online, type in SUMMER21 at checkout and get one free product of your choosing.

Whether you choose the new Block Star sunscreen, the What a Melon Watermelon Overnight Mask (my personal fave) or the Drench & Quench Serum, you can’t go wrong.

Morphe

30% off sitewide with code GIMME30

(Morphe)

For Morphe’s Glam It All event, they’re offering 30% off sitewide.

So if you’ve been dying to try the new Quad Goals Multi-Palettes like me, there’s never been a better time!

Revolution Beauty

Buy 2 get 25% off or buy 3 get 30% off

(Revolution Beauty)

Revolution is offering 25% or 30% off depending on how many products you buy. In other words, the more you buy, the more you save. So get your shopping on!

Coola

25% off plus free shipping with code SUMMER

(Coola)

Get your suncare on with Coola’s 25% off deal going on now.

From SPF hair care to organic sunscreen lotion, you won’t want to miss out. Better yet? Use code SUMMER for free shipping.

Ulta Beauty

50% off hair essentials

(Ulta Beauty)

Your favorite beauty store is offering endless deals for their Gorgeous Hair Event.

From now until May 29, you can score up to 50% off on hair essentials like the Tangle Teezer, EVA NYC hot tools and select It’s A 10 products.

