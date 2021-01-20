Bernie Sanders' Mittens Steal The Show At Inauguration, Here’s How To Get Your Own

Senator Bernie Sanders made an appearance at President Joseph Biden’s inauguration and the audience couldn’t help but admire the Vermont senator’s excellent taste in mittens. Not only are the mittens incredibly cute, but they come with a memorable backstory.
Senator Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, made quite the impression on Inauguration Day viewers with his mittens. The plain, old fashioned gloves caught the attention of not only viewers but internet denizens as well. Before long, the story behind the adorable mittens, called “oven mitts” by some jokers, began to take off.
The mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont who had made the mittens herself and gifted them to Sanders. The gloves were made from repurposed wool from sweaters. The lining was made with fleece, making the mittens extra cozy inside and out.
When Ellis gave Sanders the mittens, she included a nice note with the gift, telling Seven Days, “I just put in a little note that was like, ‘I believe in you, I've always believed in you and I hope you run again.’ And now he is running again, and he apparently is wearing the mittens that I made for him!”
Ellis typically gives the mittens she makes out to friends or sells them at local craft fairs. With all the added attention towards her craft, however, Ellis gave interested buyers the chance to purchase a pair of mittens for themselves. She tweeted out an alluring display of her latest works, each cuter than the last, and provided an email for those interested in making a purchase to get in contact with her.
There's definitely a limited supply and, after going viral, it's likely that each of the adorable mittens have already been scooped up. Still, there's definitely a chance to get a pair of your own once Ellis is back in stock. When her wares are this attractive, it's hard to believe that she'll ever be in stock for very long.
