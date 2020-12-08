Why Ben Shapiro’s Sister Keeps Getting Trolled On The Internet

Ben Shapiro's sister, Abigail Shapiro, may not be a high profile political lightning rod, but she is definitely cut from the same cloth as her brother. Find out more about her, and what she has in common with her conservative—and oftentimes controversial—sibling.
Abigail Shapiro is the younger sister of Ben Shapiro. Ben is best known as the host of the daily political podcast The Ben Shapiro Show. He's also a co-founder of the right-wing website The Daily Wire. His ultra-conservative commentary is often polarizing and used as fodder for comedians and trolls in the Twitterverse. Among his more questionable beliefs are that any Jewish person who votes Democrat is a "Bad Jew," and that coastal victims of climate change should "just sell their homes and move."
Abigail takes a more "lady-like" approach to spread similar viewpoints as her big bro. Branding herself a #conservativeinfluencer, she uses the name Classically Abby to promote herself on social media. Shapiro uses the platforms to promote a cringeworthy blend of opera-singing skills and social commentary. Nonetheless, her YouTube channel—which boasts vids like "5 PRACTICAL Tips To Live A More CONSERVATIVE Life" and "LADIES, STOP HOOKING UP"—has 86,000 subscribers. For a more neutral taste of her content, check out her recent performance of an operatic aria by Handel:
Due to Ben Shapiro's unabashed opinions on social, political, and cultural issues, his family is often a target of backlash. Multiple relatives, including Abigail, have known to be the victim of harsh and hateful trolling.
That said, Abigail not only stands by her brother but echoes his worldview (albeit with a more tame delivery). While Shapiro's cousin, actress Mara Wilson (Matilda) blocked Ben from social media, Abigail sometimes invites criticism by vocally supporting Ben. Take their shared offense to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track "WAP":
Abigail has some hot takes herself. In March 2020, she posted criticism of Taylor Swift, claiming that she had lost interest in the singer after she became an "SJW," or social justice warrior. Swifties immediately trounced, suggesting that Shapiro examine her own internalized misogyny. In May 2020, she railed against the body positivity movement, labeling it "pro-obesity" and suggesting that only weight loss was deserving of celebration. And in a September video in which she replies to pro-choice commenters, she justifies "telling people what to do with their bodies" by saying that we already do it all the time. Making a poor comparison, she explains, "We tell people not to steal."
However, there are other instances in which Abigail has been the unwitting recipient of embarrassing and cruel comments. One particular case is entirely her brother's fault.
Ben Shapiro has long been a critic of the LGBTQ movement. He even went as far as to suggest that homosexuality should be re-included in the Diagnostic and Statistical of Mental Disorders (it was removed in 1974).
In September, he tried to make the case on Twitter that being gay was a matter of not having discipline over one's impulses. Unfortunately, his argument came at the expense of his sister. Ben drew an illogical comparison between homosexuality and sexual desires for a sibling. (We can't even bring ourselves to post the Tweet, but you can check it out here.)
The backlash was big enough that in a rare move, Shapiro deleted the Tweet. But it was too late—Abigail will forever have to answer for her brother's terrible analogy. She seems to be taking it in stride though, tuning out the comments to post a holiday gift guide and rave about pearl jewelry on her channel.