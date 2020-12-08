Why Ben Shapiro’s Sister Keeps Getting Trolled On The Internet

Abigail has some hot takes herself. In March 2020, she posted criticism of Taylor Swift, claiming that she had lost interest in the singer after she became an "SJW," or social justice warrior. Swifties immediately trounced, suggesting that Shapiro examine her own internalized misogyny. In May 2020, she railed against the body positivity movement, labeling it "pro-obesity" and suggesting that only weight loss was deserving of celebration. And in a September video in which she replies to pro-choice commenters, she justifies "telling people what to do with their bodies" by saying that we already do it all the time. Making a poor comparison, she explains, "We tell people not to steal."