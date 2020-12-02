Who is Ben Shapiro's Wife? Everything We Know About Mor Shapiro

Political commentator Ben Shapiro is well-known among conservatives for his popular daily podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show. In liberal circles, he's despised for his controversial stances on a variety of social issues, from systemic racism to LGBT rights.
But to the rest of the world, he is perhaps most infamously known as the guy whose wife is confounded by the smash hit "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Criticism of the song revealed the couple's inability to comprehend the female body, and the gaffe unwittingly dragged his wife into the spotlight. Since then, people have scrambled to find out more about them. Here's what we know about Ben Shapiro's wife, Mor Shapiro.
Ben Shapiro is a political wunderkind known for his ultra-conservative views. With his right-wing website, The Daily Wire, and his namesake podcast, Shapiro espouses controversial opinions that make him a target of both the left and right.
For instance, Shapiro believes that abortion should be banned even in the case of rape and incest. He touts Western civilization as "superior" to all others. He also believes that homosexuality is a sin and should qualify as a certified mental disorder.
But Shapiro's takes often blow up in his face. His questionable tweets and on-air temper tantrums have done no favors for promoting his causes.
"Frankly, I find this whole thing a waste of time ... I don't give a damn what you think of me since I've never heard of you," he cried before walking away from a 2019 BBC interview. (Shapiro, unaware of the reporter's esteemed reputation, quickly backtracked with an apology.)
Shapiro, 36, is a husband and father of three. But who is his wife, and which of his views does she share?
Mor Shapiro, née Tolendano, is an Israeli doctor of Moroccan descent. She married Ben Shapiro in 2008 when she was 20. The couple has three children and are devout Orthodox Jews.
Mor majored in psychobiology at UCLA and earned her MD from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. She reportedly works as a resident at the Family Medicine Residency Program at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Fontana, California. However, her next job remains unknown, as Shapiro announced in September that he and his family would be leaving California.
Little is known about the couple's beginnings, except that Ben was introduced to Mor by his younger sister Abigail. The two were married in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Acre Isreal (Ben's father, a composer, wrote the processional music.)
"I got married last week… I am 24 years old. My wife is 20," Shapiro wrote in a blog post shortly after the wedding. "Together we plan, with the help of God, on having healthy, happy, freedom-loving children who will grow up with the security provided by the armed guard."
Mor prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but the little that we know reveals a woman who puts her husband before her career.
“Early in our marriage, my wife was still in college at UCLA, and I was interested in taking a job in New York," Shapiro wrote in a 2018 Newsweek column. "She dutifully offered to transfer to a college across the country. When she applied to medical school across the country; I offered to move my job.”
"Obviously, chemistry matters; so do shared interests," he also wrote. "But these are necessary, not sufficient conditions for marriage. Over time, passionate love shifts into companionate love—you'd better pick the right partner for your life journey, someone who wants the same life that you want."
Of course, Ben and Mor are not without their disagreements. Ben explained on his show that one thing that drives him crazy about his wife is how often she loses her phone.
Mor received some unwanted attention in August 2020 when her husband gave his hot take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's single "WAP."
"Wet a-- p-word, p-word is female genitalia," he explained on an August 10 episode of The Ben Shapiro Show. "And it gets significantly, significantly more vulgar, like a lot more vulgar."
"Guys, this is what feminists fought for," he continued. "This is what the feminist movement is all about. It's not really about women being treated as independent, full-rounded human beings. It's about wet a-- p-word. And if you say anything differently, [it's] because you're a misogynist, you see."
When social media dragged him for his interpretation of the song, Shapiro doubled down and brought his wife into the mess.
Twitter users were quick to point out that this was an embarrassing revelation from the political pundit.
"Ben Shapiro reporting that his MD wife told him she's never gotten wet during their relationship except as a result of vaginal infection is--how do I put this dryly?--in retrospect, perhaps the world's most predictable self-own," said one user.
"Many doctors now saying Ben Shapiro talking is the most effective way to prevent WAP," said another.
It's probably a safe bet to say that Shapiro's wife didn't ask for her armchair diagnosis to go public on such a massive scale. While she hasn't commented on the issue, it seems like the viral controversy hasn't done much to damage their marriage. (Not that she has a choice—in Orthodox Judaism, divorce can only be granted by the husband.) We suspect that if any of Shapiro's previous blunders haven't affected her yet, they're definitely in it for the long haul.