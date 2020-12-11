Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas In 'Deep Trouble' Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?

The Story Doesn't Make Any Sense, Here's The Truth

The tabloid’s premise, however, isn’t true at all. A more reliable outlet, People, recently reported that Ana de Armas moved in with Ben Affleck after eight months of dating. The idea the two are having problems being around each other more doesn’t make any sense now that the couple has now taken their relationship to the next level. Clearly, the two are very serious with each other, despite the other rumors insisting the pair were having issues in their relationship. Just like the other bogus accounts, Gossip Cop is busting this most recent phony tale about the Justice League actor and the Knives Out actress.