Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas In 'Deep Trouble' Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?

Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' relationship in “deep trouble?” One tabloid alleges the pair are running into some issues amid reshoots for the movie, Deep Water. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ began their romance after meeting on the set of Deep Water. Now, according to Star, the movie is now driving a wedge between the couple. Since the movie has to do some edits because it was deemed “too violent” for audiences, Affleck and de Armas are now in New Orleans for reshoots. But, the magazine claims the one on one time has been proven to be too much for the young actress who is “eager” to move on to other projects.
“Ana enjoys her own space a lot more than being by Ben’s side 24/7,” an insider claims. The tabloid notes Affleck is more focused on making sure the erotic thriller isn’t a flop like his 2003 film, Gigli, which featured his former fiance, Jennifer Lopez. The publication implies Affleck and de Armas are beginning to crack amid “rising tensions” and a “demanding film schedule.” “They both handle stress differently. This has been the biggest test of their relationship, for sure,” the source adds.
The tabloid’s premise, however, isn’t true at all. A more reliable outlet, People, recently reported that Ana de Armas moved in with Ben Affleck after eight months of dating. The idea the two are having problems being around each other more doesn’t make any sense now that the couple has now taken their relationship to the next level. Clearly, the two are very serious with each other, despite the other rumors insisting the pair were having issues in their relationship. Just like the other bogus accounts, Gossip Cop is busting this most recent phony tale about the Justice League actor and the Knives Out actress.
This also isn’t the first time Star was incorrect. Last year, the unreliable magazine purported Jennifer Garner gave Ben Affleck another chance. Gossip Cop clarified that Garner and Affleck are on friendly terms and committed to being parents to their children. The two hadn't rekindled their romance. That story looks even sillier now.
Earlier this year, Gossip Cop debunked the publication again for alleging Affleck bought de Armas a sports car for her birthday. We found the account to be baseless and had no real evidence to support it, which led us to dismiss the report. In conclusion, don’t believe everything you read, folks. Unless it comes from Gossip Cop, of course.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
