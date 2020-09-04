Ben Affleck Still Hoping Jennifer Garner Takes Him Back?

Around this time last year, supposed “pals” of Ben Affleck believed Jennifer Garner was going to take him back. Gossip Cop looked into the story at the time and found it to be completely fabricated. It’s been 365 days since the story came out, and the former spouses haven’t had any reconciliation. Today, we're looking back on this bogus story.
Last year the tabloid Life & Style created a false narrative about Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck supposedly having a “second chance” at love. When the story came out, Affleck had just celebrated a year of sobriety after seeking treatment for his addiction to alcohol. The magazine purported the Justice League star’s progress and his road to recovery could have also led to a reunion between Garner and Affleck.
A supposed source told the outlet Affleck was "doing so well, some pals even wonder if Jen will now give him a second chance." Whomever these pals were, had no idea what they were chatting about. While Affleck’s struggles with alcohol aren't a secret and the actor had been doing a very good job of staying sober, there wasn’t any sort of reconciliation happening between him and Garner. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Affleck who told us the actor and his former wife were,
very happy with the situation they are in currently.
Plus, during that time, Garner was dating the CEO of CaliGroup, John Miller, whom she recently split with. As for Affleck, the Good Will Hunting star has been linked to Knives Out actress, Ana de Armas. Additionally, this wasn’t the first incorrect report Gossip Cop corrected from Life & Style about Affleck and Garner's relationship.
A few months ago, the magazine claimed Jennifer Garner was “warning” Ben Affleck to keep their kids away from Ana de Armas. The tabloid maintained the Alias star shot down Affleck’s idea to introduce their three children to the Cuban actress. A supposed source added to the over-dramatized tale the Affleck would go behind Garner’s back if she didn’t concede. Gossip Cop, however, checked with a more reliable source, a spokesperson for Affleck, who dismissed the phony story.
Yet, Life & Style continued with the bogus narrative that there was alleged beef between Garner and de Armas. A few weeks later, the outlet contended Garner was “keeping a close eye” on de Armas. The tabloid asserted Garner was convinced the War Dogs actress was just “using Affleck” for his fame. Gossip Cop had checked with a mutual friend of ours and Affleck's about the validity of this story, and we were assured it wasn’t remotely true.
