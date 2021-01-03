Top Ben Affleck Story Of 2020: Starving Himself For Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck burst on the scene when he won an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting at only 27-years-old. He’s been a tabloid staple ever since. Gossip Cop’s top story about him in 2020 was about him starving himself after being dumped by Ana de Armas. Let's look back.
In November, Woman’s Day reported that Affleck was once again single and had stopped eating. De Armas broke-up with Affleck after learning that “her [No Time To Die] bosses told her he wasn’t ‘good optics for the Bond franchise’ and was not welcome on the red carpet.” The Gigli star “started to obsess about going to the gym” and “got a bit too clingy.” Friends of Affleck concluded that he must have been dumped “considering he’s so miserable,” and were concerned that he could relapse.
This myth about the James Bond premiere had already been busted by Gossip Cop a few months earlier. Star ran the same story about Daniel Craig forbidding Affleck from attending the premiere of the new James Bond movie which was completely made-up. With the current state of COVID-19, who knows if No Time To Die will even get a red carpet premiere, and why would its producers not want the Batman Vs Superman star to walk its red carpet with de Armas?
Despite what this starvation report would have you believe, Affleck and de Armas did not break-up. Only a few months earlier this same tabloid said de Armas was pregnant, but that went completely unmentioned. The two filled 2020 with PDA, and ended their year by moving in together. No Time To Die and Deep Water, the film where the two met, are both set to release in 2021.
In a story utterly incompatible with this one, Life & Style claimed Affleck was getting into extremely good shape to play Batman again. That story came out around the same time as this starvation story, so clearly, tabloids can’t make up their minds about what kind of shape Affleck is in.
Tabloids can’t decide how Affleck and de Armas are doing either. After this break-up story, Gossip Cop busted Star for reporting that the two were arguing thanks to reshoots on Deep Water. Only a few days earlier, New Idea claimed the two actors were ready for marriage and kids. Clearly, none of these tabloids have a real handle on where these two are as a couple.
The truth is that Affleck and de Armas are going to celebrate their first anniversary pretty soon, they now live together, and likely won’t be breaking up anytime soon. This starvation story was an especially egregious example of how little these tabloids know about Affleck and de Armas.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
