Ben Affleck Shopping Engagement Rings For Jennifer Lopez? Here’s The Story Behind His Trip To Tiffany’s

Ben Affleck was recently spotted browsing engagement rings, and it did not go unnoticed. Was the Gigli star really looking to put a ring on Jennifer Lopez’s finger? Here’s what we found.

Ben Affleck’s Conspicuous Tiffany’s Trip

In photos that spread like wildfire, Ben Affleck was seen at a Tiffany’s last Monday browsing some engagement rings. He brought his mother and kids along for the trip. Affleck and Lopez have been inseparable since restarting their romance in April. This would be Affleck’s second time popping the question, and hopefully this time it will all work out.

The pictures of Affleck seemed straightforward at first. Page Six concluded that he was “presumably” browsing for Lopez. However, all was not as it seemed. For one thing: why was his family in tow? Why were they all holding pieces of paper and holding writing utensils? He also didn’t walk out with anything, so maybe he wasn’t shopping at all.

It Was All A Just A Game

The Gone Girl star was at Tiffany’s for an entirely different reason: he was on a scavenger hunt. The Afflecks split into teams for a fun day at the mall. A source explained to E!, “They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store.”

Once Affleck found what he was looking for, he crossed it off his list and left. It was at that moment that the paparazzi spotted him gazing at the diamond rings. The source concluded, “it was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together.”

Patience Is A Virtue, Not That Tabloids Would Understand

This story is a lesson in patience and coincidence. While so many are delighted to see Affleck and Lopez back together, they’ve still only been together for a few months at this point. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were together for years before getting engaged, and then they stayed engaged for a very long time. Affleck once looked completely enamored with Ana de Armas, but they didn’t get engaged either. Jumping into marriage would be out of character for both Lopez and Affleck.

Tabloids have already run loads of stories about an Affleck and Lopez engagement. In Touch reported that Affleck had spent $3.2 million on an engagement ring while Woman’s Day alleged that Lopez was telling everyone she was planning to wed the Dogma star. If you listen to New Idea, and you shouldn’t, you’d think the two got engaged months ago. Lopez and Affleck are still a very happy couple, but there’s been no engagement quite yet.